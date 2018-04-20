Listen to Ariana Grande's new tune 'No Tears Left to Cry,' her first since Manchester bombing

Apr. 20, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
- Music
Almost a year after the deadly bombing at the U.K’s Manchester Arena, where she had just finished a concert, Ariana Grande has released a new song, “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first since the attack.
“Ain't got no tears in my body / I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it,” she sings in the hypnotic accompanying video, which came out overnight.
“[T]hank you from the bottom of my heart,” Grande said Friday on Twitter. “i have no idea where to start or what to say. i’m so unimaginably grateful for your love, warmth and kindness. i hope this song brings you light and comfort but also makes you wanna dance and live ya best life! i am so excited for this new chapter with you all. thank you for this beautiful start.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 10:58 a.m.
- Arts
- Celebrity
Well, hello Bette!
Bette Midler will reprise her Tony-winning role as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the current Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starting in July and keep the role through the end of the show’s run.
Broadway veteran Bernadette Peters, who has been playing the titular role since Jan. 20, will take her final bow July 15.
Apr. 20, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
- Celebrity
Natalie Portman has opted not to travel to Israel to accept the Genesis Prize, the awarding foundation announced Thursday.
The Genesis Prize Foundation said it was informed by a representative of the “Annihilation” actress that she would no longer be attending the ceremony.
“Recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel,” Portman’s representative told the foundation, and the actress “cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:35 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
As “Mean Girls” hits Broadway, writer Tina Fey stopped by “The Tonight Show” to spend time with her old friend Jimmy Fallon.
The former cohosts of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” weren’t content to keep to themselves, however. Fallon had arranged one of his classic “celebrity surprise” set-ups so that Fey could meet some of her super-fans.
“30 Rock taught us how to write jokes,” a female writing duo said, addressing a “Mean Girls” poster as Fey hid nearby. “And also it taught us that we could maybe one day be in a scene with James Marsden.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
- Celebrity
Rachel Weisz had a secret, but it’s a secret no more: She’s pregnant.
“I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy,” the 48-year-old actress said, referring to her actor husband, Daniel Craig, as she talked to the New York Times.
As far as gender goes, the Oscar winner was more circumspect, saying only that they’re expecting “a little human.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 12:23 a.m.
- TV
“Scandal” went off the air Thursday night just as it burst onto the scene seven seasons ago — amid a flurry of tweets, emojis and GIFs.
Although the cast of the Shonda Rhimes political soap had a full night of media Thursday, including a live table read of the finale for the Actors Fund and a group appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the ensemble still found time to live-tweet the final episode together for both coasts. It was a fitting farewell given the role social media, and Twitter in particular, played in “Scandal’s accession to the top of the broadcast drama ranks years earlier. Cliffhangers such as like #WhoIsQuinn and #WhoShotFitz were hashtags born in the making. And Thursday’s finale was no exception.
(Spoiler alert!) The final episode of “Scandal” saw B613 finally exposed. However, it cost Olivia’s Pope and Associates one of their toughest gladiators: David Rosen (Josh Malina), who was poisoned by Cyrus (Jeff Perry) shortly before David was going to put Cyrus behind bars once and for all for his many, many crimes. However, David was able to go out in a blaze of glory, refusing to back down when confronted by Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) and instead fighting for his country.
Apr. 19, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
- Music
Kanye West is not done dropping bombs on Twitter.
One day after the rapper took to the social media site to unleash a flood of philosophical tweets he described as his “book,” West announced plans to release two new albums in June.
First out, on June 1, will be a seven-song solo album. A week later, West’s collaboration with Kid Cudi debuts.
Apr. 19, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
- Movies
Netflix is out, but Lars von Trier is back in.
The Cannes Film Festival has announced an updated selection lineup that welcomes the controversial Danish director back into the fold after a seven-year ban.
In 2011, Von Trier spoke about his heritage at a Cannes press conference. Having learned that he had both German and Jewish roots, he joked, “I understand Hitler” and “I was really a Nazi.”
Apr. 19, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
- Music
It may not be Bob Dylan’s “Idiot Wind” but thanks to high wind speeds at Coachella, the opening of camping for this weekend’s music festival has been delayed until Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning on Thursday morning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. It cited anticipated winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph and isolated gusts to 65 mph through Thursday evening.
As for the forecast for the Indio area on Thursday, winds are expected to spur blowing sand and dust that will persist through the afternoon, with highs from 73 to 78 degrees.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Stephen Colbert wasn’t pulling any punches Wednesday night when “Sex and the City” star and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon dropped by the show.
Though his time with Nixon began with some lighthearted banter about accolades, Colbert quickly got down to business. And Nixon was ready for him.
“Why are you running?” Colbert asked.