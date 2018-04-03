Lynda Carter, TV's Wonder Woman, gets a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Apr. 3, 2018, 3:10 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Lynda Carter, best known as network television’s live-action Wonder Woman, was honored with the 2,632nd star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Tuesday.
The TV star struck poses calling back to her small-screen alter ego — planting her fists firmly on her hips and crossing her arms on her chest — and turned the ceremony into a celebration of her family, friends and fans of the comic-book hero.
“Wonder Woman gave birth to my career, and now we have come full circle and we have millions of new fans,” said the statuesque actress, 66, noting the new fandom sparked by 2017’s blockbuster film starring Gal Gadot.
Apr. 3, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
- TV
On “Roseanne,” Mark Conner-Healy is just a regular kid. OK, a kid who just happens to love skirts and sparkles.
“I was aware that certain people liked to wear clothes from the opposite gender and I knew a kid who was like that in a play that I did,” said Ames McNamara, who plays the Conners’ grandson on the successful new revival of the show, talking to “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “But I wasn't aware of the term.”
The “term” would be gender-nonconforming for those who didn’t know and weren’t among the 18.2 million people who watched the premiere of the rebooted “Roseanne” last week.
Apr. 3, 2018, 3:10 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Lynda Carter, best known as network television’s live-action Wonder Woman, was honored with the 2,632nd star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Tuesday.
The TV star struck poses calling back to her small-screen alter ego — planting her fists firmly on her hips and crossing her arms on her chest — and turned the ceremony into a celebration of her family, friends and fans of the comic-book hero.
“Wonder Woman gave birth to my career, and now we have come full circle and we have millions of new fans,” said the statuesque actress, 66, noting the new fandom sparked by 2017’s blockbuster film starring Gal Gadot.
Apr. 3, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
- Birthdays
I watch [my films] like I'm there. I never did that when I was making films — I never saw them. I'm having a lot of fun seeing them now. I [analyze myself] and think, ‘Um hm, what am I going to do with this?' I laugh when I'm laughing in the scene. I laugh sitting in my chair watching.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Patt Morrison Asks: Doris Day
Apr. 3, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
- Music
Janet Jackson, the Weeknd and Florence + the Machine top the lineup for the 11th edition of the Bay Area’s Outside Lands Festival this summer.
The three-day event, slated for Aug. 10-12 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, also will include Future, Beck, Odesza, Bon Iver, Portugal. The Man, N.E.R.D., DJ Snake, Father John Misty and Carly Rae Jepsen, among dozens of other acts on the lineup announced Tuesday.
The festival focuses on music, comedy and food from Bay Area restaurants and local beer and wine makers.
Apr. 3, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
Sometimes people do things that just make you want to scream. For Seth Meyers, it was President Trump’s speech at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
On Monday night’s episode of “Late Night,” Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment zoomed in on how the president chose to celebrate Easter: by taking to Twitter.
“Yesterday was Easter, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. So Trump woke up bright and early and tweeted to his followers, ‘Happy Easter!’ And all was right with the world,” said Meyers. “For 90 minutes. And then Trump started raving about caravans of immigrants.”
Apr. 3, 2018, 9:37 a.m.
- TV
- Music
Rapper Cardi B will inevitably showcase her unfiltered finesse as a guest host of “The Tonight Show” next week.
The “Bodak Yellow” MC will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon, marking her third appearance on NBC’s late-night program and the show’s first-ever co-hosting gig in the Fallon era, the network announced Tuesday.
No word yet on whom they’ll be interviewing, but NBC said the rapper will be staying for the hour.
Apr. 3, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
“Fashion is fleeting. Style is forever.”
So said André Leon Talley to the Los Angeles Times upon the release of “The Gospel According to André” at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. And so it goes in the new official trailer for the film, which was released Monday, coinciding with the announcement of the movie’s May 25 limited release date.
“He’s the Nelson Mandela of fashion,” says Will.i.am, one of the myriad famous faces who pop up along the way. “The Kofi Annan of what you got on.” Others include but aren’t limited to Whoopi Goldberg, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.
Apr. 2, 2018, 7:22 p.m.
- Celebrity
Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are stepping away from their nine-year marriage.
The “Step Up” stars, who met as dancers on the set of their 2006 dance flick, announced plans to separate on Monday in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram.
“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple’s dual posts said. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths now.”
Apr. 2, 2018, 1:44 p.m.
Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has issued a video apology for the inflammatory statements he made in the wake of the March for Our Lives protests a little more than a week ago, saying he “was not attempting to impugn the youth of America or this beautiful thing they've accomplished.”
Hughes has a unique role in the gun-control debate as a supporter of gun rights who was also one of the victims of the November 2015 terror attack at the Bataclan theater in Paris, where 89 people died. His posts garnered significant media coverage.
“What I had intended to be a statement about the hijacking by any side of the aisle of the beautiful agenda of a movement of our nation's youth came off seeming like a mean-spirited personal attack and slight of the youth themselves, and even a personal attack of its leadership,” Hughes said in the Sunday video.
Apr. 2, 2018, 1:35 p.m.
- Music
Having performed the classic Beach Boys albums “Pet Sounds” and “Smile” in their entirety on separate tours in recent years, Brian Wilson is planning to bring the group’s beloved Christmas recordings to life during a limited tour timed for the holidays.
Announced Monday, “Brian Wilson Presents: The Christmas Album Live” tour is scheduled to launch Nov. 28 in Minneapolis and include stops in a dozen cities, including a Dec. 20 show at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, the closest venue to Los Angeles at this point.
Wilson is to be joined by another founding member of the Beach Boys, singer-guitarist-songwriter Al Jardine, and latter-day band member Blondie Chaplin. Both have been on tour with him in recent years.