'Man Who Killed Don Quixote' is cleared to screen at Cannes

“I never was feuding with anybody. There was a misunderstanding,” Cardi B said on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, responding to the host’s questions about her alleged qualms with Minaj.

“I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker said. “I didn’t wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we’re gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it's always like little issues. … But you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing.”