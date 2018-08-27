Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the On the Run II tour at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. (Raven Varona / Parkwood / PictureGroup)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may be fine after a man rushed them during their show in Atlanta on Saturday, but that man is now facing disorderly conduct and simple battery charges, Atlanta police said Monday.

Toward the end of their On the Run II tour concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell climbed up and ran onto the stage where the couple was performing, then appeared to follow Jay-Z backstage.

The 26-year-old was quickly stopped by people who were with the performers, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released Maxwell. At the time, there was no evidence Maxwell had made contact with the rapper.