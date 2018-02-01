Michael Wolff bounced off 'Morning Joe' over White House affair implication

Music executive and judge of Fox reality show “The Four” Charlie Walk has been suspended from his position as president of Republic Records after a former employee accused him of sexual harassment.

"Republic Records is committed to a safe workplace environment where employees are treated fairly and respectfully. We have retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of this matter and have encouraged anyone who has relevant information to speak to the firm’s investigators. Mr. Walk has been placed on leave, and will remain [on] leave for the duration of the investigation,” the statement read.