Michael Wolff bounced off 'Morning Joe' over White House affair implication

Feb. 1, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
- TV
- Politics
“Fire and Fury” scribe Michael Wolff was kicked off a “Morning Joe” panel on Thursday after squabbling with MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski over an alleged White House affair.
Wolff was questioned about an extramarital relationship that President Trump might be having with someone in the White House, an allegation he alluded to last week during an appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher.”
However, Wolff said he didn’t have “the ultimate proof” to include the allegation in the book, which has remained a bestseller since the bombshell expose was released last month, nor did he explicitly name the person. He did agree that there were breadcrumbs about the person’s identity in the book.
Feb. 1, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
- Celebrity
Amy Schumer offered a nuanced take on the #MeToo movement during a recent appearance on Katie Couric’s podcast.
Schumer was the guest on the latest “Wonder Women” edition of Couric’s self-titled podcast and discussed a variety of subjects, including her recent Broadway stint, body image and her gun-safety advocacy work.
The conversation also encompassed the changing climate in Hollywood and beyond following the recent wave of women sharing their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.
Feb. 1, 2018, 11:28 a.m.
- TV
- Movies
- Late-night
- Celebrity
“Sex and the City” alum Sarah Jessica Parker said she was “just heartbroken” upon hearing that her costar Kim Cattrall believes she and the quartet of women who starred in the comedy had “never been friends.”
“I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” Parker said on “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday.
The “Divorce” star was referring to an interview Cattrall did in October. Cattrall, who played the insatiable publicist Samantha Jones, said that she felt a “toxic relationship” with her costars and that Parker could have been “nicer” to her. She also shut down rumors that a third “Sex and the City” film was axed because of her “alleged demands.”
Feb. 1, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
- TV
- Music
Music executive and judge of Fox reality show “The Four” Charlie Walk has been suspended from his position as president of Republic Records after a former employee accused him of sexual harassment.
A statement released Wednesday by Universal Music Group, which counts Republic Records among its labels, announced the decision.
"Republic Records is committed to a safe workplace environment where employees are treated fairly and respectfully. We have retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of this matter and have encouraged anyone who has relevant information to speak to the firm’s investigators. Mr. Walk has been placed on leave, and will remain [on] leave for the duration of the investigation,” the statement read.
Feb. 1, 2018, 9:08 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
Michelle Obama has revealed what was in that infamous Tiffany’s box given to her by First Lady Melania Trump during President Trump’s inauguration.
It was a frame — “a lovely frame” — but you’d never know it given the awkward exchange that took place when Obama received the gift.
The exchange, which launched memes all over the internet, took the former first lady by surprise, as she explained to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday in her first television interview since departing from the White House. (The segment airs Thursday.)
Feb. 1, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” aired a post-State of the Union live episode Tuesday night, but the show broke out a truly special guest Wednesday night for her take on the speech.
Tony Award winner Laura Benanti returned to the program, bringing her sterling impression of Melania Trump with her, and gave Colbert the scoop on what’s happening behind the scenes of the country’s first couple.
“The state of our union is strong. The state of their union? It’s complicated,” Colbert joked as he laid out the rumors swirling around the couple in recent weeks.
Feb. 1, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Pure hip-hop is an art, one that we're trying to preserve. Picasso had plenty of influences, but you'd never catch him trying to remake another artist's work in the exact same way. We feel the same. That's what makes us different.
Jan. 31, 2018, 1:58 p.m.
- Movies
The Sundance Institute announced Wednesday that the documentary “Science Fair” is the winner of the first-ever Festival Favorite Award.
The final honor to be handed out at the Sundance Film Festival, the Festival Favorite Award was determined by audience votes from the 123 films screened at this year’s festival. The other award winners were announced on Jan. 27.
Directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, “Science Fair,” which had its world premiere at the festival, follows nine high schoolers from around the world as they compete against thousands of other students representing 78 countries at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
Jan. 31, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Lorde funneled her songwriting skills into direct correspondence with her fan base on Wednesday.
The two-time Grammy winner, whose 2017 album, “Melodrama,” scored a nomination for album of the year at Sunday’s awards, took out a full-page ad featuring a handwritten note in the New Zealand Herald to thank fans for their support.
“Oh, hi there!” the note, written on Monday, opens. “I’m writing this from New York City. [My brother] Angelo and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy and wonderful things.
Jan. 31, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
The Dolly Parton-Adele love fest continues.
After Adele paid homage to the country queen this week on Instagram, Parton took to social media to share how flattered she was that the “Hello” singer would even know who she was, let alone pay tribute to her.
“Hey, Adele likes me? I was knocked out, I was so honored, I was so flattered,” the jubilant country icon said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday.