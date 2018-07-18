Monday night’s late-show hosts went long when it came to discussing President Trump’s recent trip to Europe that boasted one political gaffe after another, with some even bandying about the dreaded “T word.”

On “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert was so flummoxed by the president’s behavior when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he offered up a “double-stuffed” monologue, committing more than 13 minutes to the meeting of the minds.