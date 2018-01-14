Miss TV George Clooney? Hulu has landed a new series starring the actor, and has secured streaming rights to ‘ER’

Actor George Clooney on the set of "ER" in 1996. The long-running NBC series is now available to stream on Hulu.

There’s a whole lotta George Clooney coming to Hulu with the actor making his return to TV in a new limited series for the streaming service and his last TV go-round, “ER,” joining the streaming ranks.

Hulu has officially confirmed a full series order for a TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s 1961 satirical antiwar novel “Catch-22,” starring Clooney as Col. Cathcart.

The series marks Clooney’s first TV series regular role since he departed NBC’s medical drama, “ER,” nearly two decades ago.

The announcement came as the streaming service made its rounds Sunday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena.

In addition to starring and serving as an executive producer, Clooney will direct the series alongside his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov.

“Catch-22” is set during World War II and revolves around Capt. John Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier desperate to fulfill his duties so he can get back home. The title refers to the bureaucratic rule that stipulates that airmen rational enough to want to stop flying could not possibly be mentally unfit and therefore should be returned to duty. Col. Cathcart is a foe to Yossarian.

The six-part limited series, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, will go into production this year.

Keeping its Clooney well somewhat full until then, Hulu also announced on Sunday that it has a new agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to become the streaming home of long-running medical drama “ER.”

It’s binge-watching at its most gluttonous. “ER,” with a roster of actors that also included Anthony Edwards and Julianna Margulies, ran on NBC for 15 seasons from 1994 to 2009. Its more than 330 episodes will now be available for the first time to stream exclusively on Hulu starting Sunday.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show,” Clooney, who starred on the series until Season 5, said in a statement. “I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu."