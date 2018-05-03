Yale University has joined a growing list of academic institutions that have rescinded honors previously bestowed on embattled comic Bill Cosby once he was found guilty of multiple charges of sexual assault .

On Tuesday, the New Haven, Conn., university’s board of trustees — for the first time in its more than 300-year history — voted to revoke the honorary degree given to the “The Cosby Show” veteran in 2003.

“The decision is based on a court record providing clear and convincing evidence of conduct that violates fundamental standards of decency shared by all members of the Yale community, conduct that was unknown to the board at the time the degree was awarded,” the university said in a statement to The Times.