Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill at a 2014 gala in Los Angeles. (Baxter/Abaca Press/TNS)

Following news that the late Carrie Fisher would appear in the next “Star Wars” film via previously unreleased footage, her brother, Todd Fisher, released a statement expressing his approval.

“I couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final ‘Star Wars Episode IX,’ using previously unreleased footage of her shot for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ ” he said in a statement.

“As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s ‘Princess Leia’ is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film.