Olivia de Havilland's attorney disappointed by court's 'pro-industry' decision to throw out 'Feud' lawsuit

Mar. 27, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Veteran actress Olivia de Havilland and her legal team are preparing to take her “Feud” battle to a higher court, blasting the “pro-industry” decision to dismiss her false-portrayal lawsuit against FX Networks and Ryan Murphy.
The two-time Oscar winner’s case against FX and the creators of the 2017 docudrama “Feud: Bette and Joan” was thrown out by California’s 2nd district appellate court on Monday, which ruled that the case impinged on creative expression and 1st Amendment rights.
The 101-year-old actress’ legal counsel, Suzelle Smith of Howarth & Smith, blasted the three-judge panel’s 36-page opinion as “entirely in favor of FX and the industry.” She also singled out panel Judge Anne Egerton’s ties to the entertainment industry and former employment by Munger Tolles & Olson, the firm representing FX in the case, suggesting it was related to the “disappointing” decision.
Mar. 27, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
It’s been nearly two years since the sudden passing of music legend Prince, and a toxicology report is shedding new light on the circumstances of his death.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the confidential toxicology document revealed the “concentration of fentanyl in Prince's blood was 67.8 micrograms per liter.” For context, the report added that fatalities have been documented in individuals with blood levels ranging from three to 58 micrograms per liter.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Mar. 27, 2018, 9:25 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
Stephen Colbert was not at all surprised by any of the details Stormy Daniels revealed about her relationship with Donald Trump in her “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday.
“Just like the rest of America … I tuned in to ‘60 Minutes’ last night to see the story everybody’s talking about,” the “Late Show” host said during his monologue Monday night.
After noting that Anderson Cooper’s sit-down with the adult-film star drew the most viewers to the CBS program since 2008, Colbert went straight for the president’s jugular.
Mar. 27, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
You know, the actors that I really like are the actors that really invest in their character, invest in the backstory, invest in who that person was before the story started, maybe who that person is after the story is over.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Quentin Tarantino looks back: 'Reservoir Dogs' a father-son story
Mar. 26, 2018, 3:50 p.m.
- TV
Two-time Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland’s “Feud” lawsuit has gone with the wind.
A California Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a trial court’s decision green-lighting her lawsuit against FX and showrunner Ryan Murphy over her portrayal in the 2017 docudrama “Feud: Bette and Joan” — resolving what the court called “a Catch-22” that creators would have faced had the case gone to trial.
The appellate judges ruled that the right of publicity cannot be a right to control an image by censoring disagreeable portrayals. Litigation in the case also would have had a chilling effect on 1st Amendment rights, they said in court documents obtained by The Times.
Mar. 26, 2018, 3:34 p.m.
- Music
Christina Aguilera really knows how to dress down. Who knew?
The pop star and former coach on “The Voice” is on the cover of Paper magazine without her usual full face of makeup and bright red lips.
She traded in her classic look for just a kiss of blush and a hint of eye color that leaves readers wondering whose picture they’re actually seeing — until a few shots show up featuring Xtina’s eyelashes laden with rich black pigment, and then others with some glitter on her eyes, and all is right with the world.
Mar. 26, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
- Movies
“Captain Marvel” is ready for takeoff.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female-led standalone film has started principal photography, the company announced in a press release on Monday, with filming based in the greater Los Angeles area.
Shooting is also taking place in Fresno, as well as locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Mar. 26, 2018, 1:49 p.m.
- Music
Few musicians understand the fear of armed attacks better than Jesse Hughes, who was performing with his band Eagles of Death Metal in Paris when terrorists stormed the Bataclan theater in 2015, killing 89 at the venue and a total of 130.
Not many musicians have been as outspoken against gun control either, and Hughes confirmed that reputation on Sunday when he verbally attacked protesters who marched in Saturday’s national March for Our Lives initiative.
Writing a caption alongside an unprintable comic he posted on Instagram, Hughes characterized the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as “pathetic and disgusting” for what he claimed was “exploiting the death ... of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention.”
Mar. 26, 2018, 12:44 p.m.
- Movies
Gina Rodriguez will play Carmen Sandiego in a live-action feature for Netflix, in addition to voicing the character in a standalone animated TV series, The Times has confirmed.
Rodriguez will star as well as produce through her I Can and I Will production company, with Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser. Andy Berman of Misher Films is also an executive producer.
Fraser is head of HMH Productions — Houghton Mifflin Harcourt owns the Carmen Sandiego property — and will executive produce the original series and feature film. A line of books from HMH featuring Carmen Sandiego will launch in 2019, timed to the series.
Mar. 26, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” will return for a third season in 2019, the streaming company announced Monday.
The announcement is good news for “One Day at a Time” fans, who fiercely advocated for the sitcom on Twitter. Even the National Hispanic Media Coalition issued an open letter to Netflix, urging the streaming company to renew the show for a third season.
“This critically acclaimed show serves as a guiding light–the true north in and for an industry grappling with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusivity,” the group said in the letter.