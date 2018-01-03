Olivia Munn set to host Critics' Choice Awards

After announcing the SAG Award nominations last month, Olivia Munn will host the Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11.

Actress Olivia Munn will emcee next week’s Critics’ Choice Awards, the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. and the Broadcast Television Journalists Assn. announced Wednesday.

Munn, whose credits include “X-Men: Apocalypse” and the upcoming “Ocean’s 8,” has become one of the most prominent film-industry voices in the #MeToo movement since coming forward in November with accusations of sexual misconduct against director Brett Ratner.

Though the awards are primarily intended to honor the best of both film and television from the past year — “The Shape of Water” leads the film field with 14 nominations — one can likely expect Munn to take aim at the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled Hollywood in recent months.

“I’m thankful that we’re in this moment where our voices actually matter,” Munn, who helped announce the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations last month, told The Times in November. “But I don’t feel like there’s actually an awakening of consciousness in Hollywood.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year’s ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home,” Broadcast Film Critics Assn. President Joey Berlin said in a statement.

“Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia’s work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television.”

This year’s Critics’ Choice Awards will include a tribute to “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, who will receive this year’s #SeeHer Award recognizing efforts to change stereotypes of women in entertainment.

Last year’s Critics’ Choice Awards were hosted by comedian T.J. Miller, who has himself faced accusations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Santa Monica on Jan. 11 and will air on the CW Network.