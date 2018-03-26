'One Day at a Time' renewed, along with 'Queer Eye' and other unscripted series

Mar. 26, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” will return for a third season in 2019, the streaming company announced Monday.
The announcement is good news for “One Day at a Time” fans, who fiercely advocated for the sitcom on Twitter. Even the National Hispanic Media Coalition issued an open letter to Netflix, urging the streaming company to renew the show for a third season.
“This critically acclaimed show serves as a guiding light–the true north in and for an industry grappling with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusivity,” the group said in the letter.
Mar. 26, 2018, 12:19 p.m.
- Movies
- Awards
After earning eight Oscar nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, Netflix is facing some pushback from cinematic heavies.
In the last week, both Steven Spielberg and the Cannes Film Festival questioned the place of streaming films in the greater film landscape, with Spielberg going so far as to call films without traditional theatrical release “TV movies.”
The comments illustrate a growing divide in media over what constitutes film and what constitutes TV. (Thankfully, books remain unscathed by the controversy.)
Mar. 26, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
Turner Classic Movies announced Monday that it will honor actress Cicely Tyson with a hand-and-footprint ceremony during its film festival next month.
"For decades, Tyson has been at the forefront of a shift away from clichéd, stereotypical characters of color to playing multidimensional, strong black women," “TCM Prime Time” host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement.
"To fully appreciate the magnitude of the impact Cicely Tyson has had, listen to Angela Bassett … list the women who've influenced her most profoundly," Mankiewicz said. "Bassett names Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan, two pioneering African American members of Congress, along with an actress — Cicely Tyson."
Mar. 26, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Music does not have a color. Great music is great music.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Diana Ross on longevity and life off the stage
Mar. 25, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
- Politics
Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences launched an investigation into the past behavior of its president, John Bailey. Nine days later, the embattled Bailey has issued a memo to academy staff in which he categorically denies the allegations.
“While there have been well documented instances of individuals in this industry not treating women with respect, I am not one of them,” Bailey asserted in the letter.
Sent out Saturday, the memo said that the media reports were “false” and “have served only to tarnish my 50 year career.”
Mar. 25, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I don't have to prove anything. I'm not going out to be in the Top 40 anymore. There was a time when that was very enjoyable. But it's a kind of relief when you can wear your own overcoat and not have to wear anyone else's.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elton John finds 'room to breathe' on 'The Diving Board'
Mar. 24, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I've really been looking at the role women have in our society and we, for some reason, attack women for being prepared and ambitious. You hear that being said about actresses or musicians or people who really work hard at their profession that are women, but you don't say that about men.
Mar. 24, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Arts
Behold the treasures of ancient Egypt — and the potentially long lines that go with them — in Exposition Park this weekend. “King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” opens at the California Science Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The exhibition, timed to the upcoming 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tut’s tomb, is billed as the largest collection of King Tut relics to leave Egypt. The display includes new science about the boy king’s life and death and 3-D scans of objects, organizers said.
The museum’s website says the special exhibition already has sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but future dates are available (the show runs through Jan. 6). In the meantime, read our article on what’s in the exhibition and watch The Times’ video sneak peek.
Mar. 23, 2018, 2:49 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
The U.S. Postal Service has given its stamp of approval to a beloved children’s entertainer.
The agency held a ceremony Friday dedicating a new postage stamp to the memory of Fred Rogers, host of the classic children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“Mister Rogers and his Neighborhood of Make-Believe made the ups and downs of life easier to understand for the youngest members of our society,” Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a statement Friday.
Mar. 23, 2018, 1:29 p.m.
- Politics
- Celebrity
Never one to mince words, George Clooney continued his support for Parkland, Fla., students on Friday.
“You make me proud of my country again,” Clooney penned in an open letter to the co-editors-in-chief of the Eagle Eye, Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school’s newspaper.
They have taken over the Guardian’s website for the weekend to run coverage of the March for Our Lives events planned across the U.S. on Saturday.