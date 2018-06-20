“We need to find a place where we can be alone / To spend some special time without an interruption.”
That’s Paul McCartney in “Come On to Me,” one of a pair of songs the Beatles legend released Wednesday ahead of a new solo album due in September.
Set over a swaggering rock beat (and punctuated by sharp brass blasts), “Come On to Me” makes good on its title, with McCartney play-by-playing his response to someone who’s evidently expressed a certain interest in him.
Amazon Studios just gained access to a wealth of sci-fi intellectual property, thanks to a first-look deal with “Game of Thrones” producer Vince Gerardis.
Announced Wednesday, the deal gives Amazon access to the producer’s vast IP library, including works from authors Larry Niven, Kim Stanley Robinson and Robert Heinlein.
“Vince has his fingertips on a ‘library of worlds,’ and I’m excited about the prospects of building multiple series with him,” Sharon Yguado, Amazon Studios’ head of scripted genre programming, said in a statement.
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow abruptly ended a segment of her show Tuesday night while describing the Trump administration’s use of “tender age” shelters to house migrant babies and toddlers being separated from their parents at the border.
The political commentator fought back tears while reading an Associated Press story describing the conditions. She struggled to get the words out and paused several times, telling her team to put up a graphic if possible. She started again, then apologized and said, “I think I’m going to have to hand this off.”
Later that night, “The Rachel Maddow Show” host took to Twitter to explain what happened on air.
Late-night TV hosts continued to voice outrage Tuesday night about the Trump administration’s border policy that is separating families and sparking a nationwide outcry.
On CBS, Stephen Colbert mocked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she opted out of a briefing to avoid questions about the “zero tolerance” immigration policy.
“Sarah, you think you don’t want to talk about child separation policy?” Colbert asked. “Try doing it on a comedy show.”
“I was the interpreter of a love lost, or a painful love. … Now I'm an authority, if you will. I know about a little bit of suffering.”
Veteran Texas country singer, songwriter and activist Willie Nelson has tweeted an invitation to President Trump to join him on tour — not a concert tour, but an inspection tour of detention centers in Nelson’s home state where immigrant children separated from their parents are being housed.
“Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson,” the 85-year-old artist posted through the Twitter account belonging to his wife, Annie D’Angelo. “Let’s go down to a border detention center together to better understand what’s happening down there?! Let’s talk!”
Nelson tagged several prominent lawmakers as well as MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow with the post, which comes on the heels of a statement he issued last week denouncing the Trump administration’s new “zero tolerance” enforcement policy on illegal immigration that has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents.
Seth MacFarlane just put his money where his mouth is when it comes to reporting the news.
The “Family Guy” creator and star donated $2 million to NPR and an additional $500,000 to local radio station KPCC on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
“The Orville” star’s philanthropy comes on the heels of MacFarlane decrying Fox News over the weekend for “fringe” tactics that make him “embarrassed” to work for the larger company.
Producer Judd Apatow is rallying people in positions of power at Fox to protest Fox News’ coverage of the Trump administration, particularly its stance on the “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has been separating children from their parents at the southern border.
The prolific creator, whose work includes “Knocked Up” and “Girls,” has been tweeting profusely about the policy and went off on the conservative media landscape in recent days.
Apatow said he hasn’t worked for Fox since 2002, and on Monday he urged showrunners and talent to speak up about the cable news network’s dearth of coverage of the immigration policy, equating the Trump administration’s tactics to kidnapping, ransom and a hostage crisis.
Seth Meyers is the latest late-night host to blast the immigration policy resulting in thousands of children being stripped from their parents at the border.
The host delivered a blistering dissection of the Trump administration’s border policy on Monday’s “Late Night,” describing the actions as “monstrous and inhumane and cruel.”
Few in power made it through Meyers screed unscathed.
“I wasn’t at all a self-confident child — I was a beige, docile creature and I’m sure my glamorous parents must’ve looked at me and thought, ‘Oh, dear.’ ”
