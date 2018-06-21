Peter Fonda is apologizing for an overnight tweet that suggested people “rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”

The “Easy Rider” actor — who has a movie coming out Friday — has taken down the all-caps post, which he sent to his roughly 50,000 followers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda, 78, said Wednesday via his rep. “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far.”