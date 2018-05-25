Advertisement
Today in Entertainment: Harvey Weinstein carries books with him as he surrenders himself in NY; Rose McGowan on Weinstein arrest
Pete Davidson shuts down critics in wake of rumored romance with Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson, rumored beau of Ariana Grande, called out online trolls who have criticized his mental health issues.
Pete Davidson, rumored beau of Ariana Grande, called out online trolls who have criticized his mental health issues. (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press, left; Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)

The rumored romance between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande that has left social media shook all week continues to shake things up today.

Davidson, a comedian best known for his tenure on “Saturday Night Live,” posted an Instagram story refuting online trolls who suggested that his borderline personality disorder made him unfit for relationships.

“Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this,” Davidson wrote, "but I've been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can't be in relationships' talk.

Should we read anything into the books Harvey Weinstein was carrying today?

Harvey Weinstein arrives at police headquarters in New York Friday morning.
Harvey Weinstein arrives at police headquarters in New York Friday morning. (Andres Kudacki / Associated Press)

Harvey Weinstein might well have extra time for some light summer reading in the coming months. And if his appearance Friday morning was any indication, he's already lining up some books.

The disgraced mogul toted three tomes with him, perhaps carefully selected for the optics they would convey, during his perp walk Friday as he surrendered at New York police headquarters.

One was leather-bound and might have been a journal, Time reported; the others were “Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution” by Todd S. Purdum — perhaps he’s pondering a Broadway comeback? — and 2005’s “Elia Kazan: A Biography” by Richard Schickel. 

Adam Levine — and the police — join James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke'

In a “Carpool Karaoke” first, Adam Levine seemed far more interested in the car than the karaoke. 

Oh, and he and James Corden also had a run-in with the cops.

The Maroon 5 frontman dropped by “The Late Late Show” on Thursday to revisit some of the band’s biggest hits and, perhaps more importantly, to try to beat Corden on the racetrack. 

Rose McGowan on Weinstein arrest: 'His face has terrorized me for so long'

“We got you,” Rose McGowan said. “We got you.” 

The actress “didn’t believe this day would come,” she said on “Megyn Kelly Today” Friday, reacting to the early morning arrest of Harvey Weinstein, whom she says raped her 20 years ago at the Sundance Film Festival. Her reaction was right in line with how much of Hollywood cheered the mogul’s downfall.

Weinstein surrendered to New York authorities around 4:30 a.m. Pacific time. He was led into a courtroom in cuffs and charged with crimes including rape for alleged forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, Manhattan Dist. Atty. Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement.

'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Hollywood celebrates disgraced film mogul's arrest and surrender

It’s been more than seven months since the floodgates of accusations opened up against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, with more than 80 women in the film industry accusing him of sexual misconduct to varying degrees.

It's official: Daniel Craig reprising 007 role, with Danny Boyle directing Bond 25

Daniel Craig stars in the 2012 James Bond film "Skyfall."
Daniel Craig stars in the 2012 James Bond film "Skyfall." (Greg Williams / Eon Productions/Getty Images)

Daniel Craig’s license to kill has officially been renewed: He will indeed reprise his role as British super-spy James Bond in 2019, it was announced early Friday, confirming reports that began swirling last summer.

It will be Craig’s fifth — and likely final — outing as the MI-6 agent and the first for Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle, who’s been set to helm the 25th film in the 007 franchise, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement on Friday.

Incidentally, the “Slumdog Millionaire” maestro previously directed Craig as Bond during the opening ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics.

A Star Is Born: Ian McKellen turns 79 today

(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

I don't much like that notion of role model — one can't set oneself up as that. But people do write to me and thank me for being out and say it helped them in their particular situation. 

Ian McKellen, 1992

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sir Ian’s Crusade

Boba Fett movie reportedly in the works with 'Logan' director James Mangold

Darth Vader, left, Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian and Boba Fett in a scene from 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back."
Darth Vader, left, Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian and Boba Fett in a scene from 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back." (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Everyone’s favorite bounty hunter may be headed back to the big screen. 

James Mangold has reportedly been tapped to write and direct a standalone “Star Wars” movie about Boba Fett. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Fett film is just one of many movies Lucasfilm is developing on familiar characters.

The report also mentions an Obi-Wan Kenobi film that Stephen Daldry is reportedly in negotiations to direct. 

Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior, apologizes to 'anyone who felt uncomfortable'

(Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)

Morgan Freeman has been accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment by eight women who alleged a pattern of misconduct that occurred on movie sets, during film promotions and at his production company, Revelations Entertainment. 

Production assistants, reporters, former employees and others spoke with CNN, though only one went on the record with her name, for a report published Thursday.

Eight witnesses to the alleged events also spoke with the network. Most everyone said they didn’t want to be identified because they didn’t want to risk their jobs or lose access to other celebrities. 

Jason Bateman apologizes to 'Arrested Development' costar Jessica Walter after defending Jeffrey Tambor

Jason Bateman, left, has apologized to Jessica Walter, background, after she spoke about verbal abuse from Jeffrey Tambor, right.
Jason Bateman, left, has apologized to Jessica Walter, background, after she spoke about verbal abuse from Jeffrey Tambor, right. (Rich Fury / Getty Images)

“Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” 

It appears that Tolstoy’s words are as true as ever, even when referring to the fictional Bluth tribe from Netflix’s “Arrested Development.”

On Thursday, Jason Bateman (who portrays Michael Bluth) used Twitter to apologize to costar Jessica Walter (Lucille Bluth) after a New York Times interview in which the actor defended verbally abusive outbursts by castmate Jeffrey Tambor (George Bluth Sr.).