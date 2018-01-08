Pink will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII

Here’s one way to get the party started: Pink will sing the national anthem next month during Super Bowl LII pregame festivities, the National Football League announced Monday.

Perhaps this is what she was talking about Friday when she tweeted, “I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret”?

In October, the NFL named Justin Timberlake as halftime entertainment for the Feb. 4 face-off. With Pink now doing "The Star-Spangled Banner," that leaves only the "America the Beautiful" singing slot unfilled.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer joins the ranks of country star Luke Bryan, who did “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl LI last year, and Lady Gaga, who sang the anthem in bold style in 2016 before headlining the Super Bowl halftime show the following year.

By way of what to expect, here’s a sample of Pink doing a medley of her music live at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards: