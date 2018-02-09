Producer Jill Messick committed suicide, family says in statement blasting Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan

Feb. 8, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Hollywood studio executive and producer Jill Messick died on Wednesday by what her family said was suicide. She was 50.
The family said in a lengthy statement that Messick had battled depression, “which had been her nemesis for years.” But the family also lashed out at Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan, saying that Messick had become “collateral damage” in the movement that has arisen after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein were reported.
“‘The Movement’ just lost one of its own,” the statement begins.
Feb. 8, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Quentin Tarantino issued an apology Thursday to Samantha Geimer, who was raped by Roman Polanski when she was 13.
The move comes after an interview Tarantino gave on “The Howard Stern Show” in 2003 resurfaced on Jezebel earlier this week.
In a statement given to Indiewire, Tarantino apologized for his comments in which he asserted that Geimer was “down with” sex with Polanski.
Feb. 8, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Angelina Jolie is bucking tradition by doing press without a Hollywood project to promote, according to Elle magazine. Except she totally does: It’s International Women’s Day on March 8.
For the mag’s March issue, the Oscar winner discussed humanitarian issues, particularly those affecting women, in a candid conversation with former U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry.
Patriotism, climate change and violence against women were among the topics they touched on, with Jolie getting most fired up about the latter — particularly how they affect her parenting of three daughters, Vivienne, 9, Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13.
Feb. 8, 2018, 1:23 p.m.
Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t running for public office — and Oprah Winfrey definitely isn’t running for president.
Um, duh.
The talk-show mogul made her lack of POTUS aspirations quite clear — and got a big laugh along the way — Wednesday night at the Apollo Theater in New York City, where she and the “Hamilton” auteur were chatting in a Supersoul Conversation and at least one person in the audience was memorializing the moment on video.
Feb. 8, 2018, 12:32 p.m.
Veteran singer-songwriter John Prine will release his first album of all-new material in 13 years, “The Tree of Forgiveness,” in the spring.
Prine, 71, will also embark on an extensive U.S. tour — including a stop at L.A.’s Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 18 — plus a handful of shows in Europe.
Due April 13, the album features guest spots by contemporary singer-songwriters who cite him as an important influence: Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and Amanda Shires.
Feb. 8, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
“Celebrity Big Brother” house guest Omarosa Manigault Newman, best-known simply as Omarosa, did little to calm fears about Donald Trump’s presidency in a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode.
The cutthroat “Apprentice” alum, who served as director of communications in the White House Office of Public Liaison before resigning in December, intimated that the American people should be worried about the current commander in chief.
“It’s not going to be OK,” Manigault Newman said during a backyard conversation with housemate Ross Mathews.
Feb. 8, 2018, 11:02 a.m.
It was a meeting of the late-night minds Wednesday night, as more talk-show hosts began encouraging President Trump to speak with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Stephen Colbert continued the crusade he began Tuesday night by again assuring Trump that he was more than equipped to outsmart Mueller.
“You can do it! You’re a brilliant, billionaire mastermind. You are better and smarter than these clowns who have wasted their entire careers conducting criminal investigations,” Colbert said. “Your lawyers just don’t get that. So you go out there and testify. You do you!”
Feb. 8, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
What do square dancing, ice cream trucks and cartoons have in common? A history of racism, according to Samantha Bee’s “Racist Roadshow.”
On Wednesday’s episode of “Full Frontal,” Bee and her team decided that the best way to celebrate Black History Month is to remind us that racism is actually “lurking where you least expect it.”
“So instead of picking one thing, we’re going to tell you about how everything you see or use or enjoy is racist,” said Bee.
Feb. 8, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Actor Alexander Polinsky filed a police report along with sitcom-sister Nicole Eggert earlier this week, alleging he had witnessed inappropriate sexual behavior toward her by “Charles in Charge” actor Scott Baio and had himself suffered verbal and physical abuse from the sitcom star.
Polinsky’s statement was read aloud Wednesday on “The Talk” by friend and panelist Sara Gilbert during Eggert’s appearance on that show — one in a series of TV appearances by the actress since Jan. 27, when she cryptically tweeted that Baio had mistreated her in his garage when she was a minor.
“I witnessed Scott Baio acting inappropriately towards Nicole Eggert during my first year of working on the show. I walked in on them together behind the set,” Polinsky alleged in his statement.
Feb. 8, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
Amy Schumer feels pretty — like beautiful — in the trailer for her upcoming comedy, “I Feel Pretty.”
The actress-comedian debuted the film’s teaser trailer during her Thursday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
In the comedy, which earned its title from the classic “West Side Story” tune, the “Trainwreck” and “Snatched” star plays an insecure woman who gains “all the confidence in the world” when she falls off her bike at SoulCycle and begins seeing herself as a supermodel.