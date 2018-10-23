Producer Ryan Murphy donated $10 million to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where his son Ford Theodore Miller Murphy has been treated for pediatric cancer over the last two years.
“Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility,” Murphy wrote Monday on Instagram.
The “American Horror Story” and “Glee” producer made the announcement as he marked Ford’s 4th birthday. The post, which featured a photo of the youngster riding a pony, revealed the child’s history with neuroblastoma and detailed the life-saving care he’d received at the children’s hospital.
Rosie O’Donnell has a new love in her life and is ready to take the next step.
The Times can confirm that the actress and former co-host of “The View” is engaged to Army veteran Elizabeth Rooney.
O’Donnell, 56, gushed to People on Monday about her fiancee, who is 23 years her junior.
Everything that I'm doing right now is because I feel like doing it. It's pretty dope.
Sarah Silverman said Louis C.K. used to masturbate in front of her, but only when she gave him permission.
In an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, Silverman discussed her friendship with C.K. and how as young comics they sometimes let their “freak flags fly” together.
“When we were kids and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go ‘… yeah, I want to see that! It’s like science!’” said Silverman. But “sometimes I’d be like ‘… no, gross’ and we’d get pizza.”
Amy Schumer is pregnant with her first child — but she’d rather you focus on the midterm election.
The “I Feel Pretty” star, 37, who married chef Chris Fischer in February, announced the pregnancy on journalist Jessica Yellin’s Instagram page Monday by burying the lead at the end of her list of voting recommendations for the website News Not Noise.
“I’m pregnant,” she wrote at the bottom of a list of nearly two dozen candidates.
Once a scream queen, always a scream queen.
Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t just slaying on the red carpet last week as the actress’ return to the “Halloween” franchise also raked in big bucks at the box office over the weekend.
Revisiting her role of Laurie Strode for the first time since 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection,” Curtis wasn’t above a little bragging about how well her latest film performed with an allegedly (we’ve seen pictures and are skeptical) 59-year-old actress in the lead role.
It was only a matter of time before Pete Davidson turned his breakup with singer Ariana Grande into stand-up fodder.
The “Saturday Night Live” star appeared at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood on Saturday for Judd Apatow’s Judd & Pete for America event, a voter benefit for Swing Left. There, the comedian quickly addressed the elephant in the room: him.
Davidson, who has previous joked about his father’s death on 9/11, confirmed and somewhat elaborated on the split, poking fun at his current living situation and his much-maligned Grande-inspired tattoos.
With a new single called “Vote ’Em Out,” Willie Nelson has made no secret of his preference for Beto O’Rourke over Ted Cruz in next month’s Senate race in his home state of Texas.
But who is the country music legend rooting for in the World Series?
Nelson provided an answer Sunday night when he shuffled onstage at the Hollywood Bowl wearing a blue-and-white Justin Turner jersey and asked, “How ’bout them Dodgers?”
Actor Chris Hemsworth showcased his brand of Aussie hospitality this weekend — and perhaps the perks of being a loaded celebrity.
The “Bad Times at the El Royale” star used a private helicopter for some good when he and trainer pal Luke Zocchi picked up a street-side hitchhiker and dropped him off in Byron Bay, where they were heading to surf. (Hemsworth is also building a gargantuan home there.)
“Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about,” Hemsworth wrote Sunday on Instagram, sharing a video detailing the fortunate sequence of events.
“Hellboy” actress Selma Blair turned to Instagram on Saturday to reveal to the world that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
What began as a caption lauding costume designer Allisa Swanson on Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series “Another Life” quickly revealed itself to be so much more as Blair expounded on all the ways that Swanson assists her with the minutiae of getting dressed.
“She carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself,” Blair explains before revealing why. “I have #multiplesclerosis.”