Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell and Mika Brzezinski support embattled Tom Brokaw

Apr. 28, 2018, 4:37 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Several prominent MSNBC news personalities have spoken out in support of veteran NBC newsman Tom Brokaw, just days after he was accused of sexual harassment.
Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell were among the more than 60 women who signed the letter released Friday night and stated that Brokaw “has treated each of us with fairness and respect.”
Brzezinski, co-host of “Morning Joe,” tweeted her agreement with the letter after its publication on Friday.
Apr. 28, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Today’s edition of “As Kanye West Turns” features an unlikely combination: new babies, new beats and an old plastic surgeon.
West and John Legend’s friendship was in the spotlight this week after the Chicago rapper publicized private texts between the two in which Legend urged West to reconsider the latter’s support for President Trump.
The friends seemed to work things out with love, with wives Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen joking about their weekend dinner plans in the aftermath.
Apr. 28, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
- Birthdays
I think there is this situation in my generation where we come into power because the culture has created the opportunities for that now, and we have had, perhaps, the education. But as little girls, not all of us were raised from birth knowing that we would step into those positions. So there is an untapped ability to assume power, and when you are thrown into that position, you have to discover it.
Apr. 27, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
- TV
- Awards
The 45th Daytime Emmy Awards will bestow lifetime achievement honors on two pairs of entertainment mainstays in "Days of Our Lives" actors Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, and children's television producers Sid and Marty Krofft.
The Krofft brothers will be celebrated at the 45th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which takes place on Friday, April 27th, while the Hayes will be celebrated on Sunday at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards. Both presentations will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes, who play Doug Williams and Julie Olson Williams on "Days of Our Lives," have been married in real life since 1974. Susan originated her character in 1968, while Bill came aboard in 1970. They were an early entertainment power couple, appearing together on the Jan. 12, 1976 cover of Time magazine — the only time daytime actors have appeared on the cover.
Apr. 27, 2018, 4:19 p.m.
- Celebrity
Pictures are worth a thousand words. And sometimes a thousand laughs.
Celebrities dug into their archives to jump on the #oldheadshotday trend starting Thursday, sharing fun throwback photos from early in their careers.
On Instagram, Reese Witherspoon shared a snapshot of herself frozen in time as a 12-year-old with a top ponytail, cut-off jean overalls and parasol.
Apr. 27, 2018, 1:01 p.m.
- TV
“The Simpsons” has reached another milestone.
Sunday’s episode of Fox’s long-running animated series will be the 636th since the show’s 1989 debut. With it — titled “Forgive and Regret” — “The Simpsons” will surpass the record for the highest number of scripted episodes for any prime-time TV series, currently held by “Gunsmoke.”
To celebrate the occasion, the show has created a special sequence where Maggie takes down Dodge City’s marshal, Matt Dillon, who is trying to defend the Western drama’s record. Fans of the cartoon know that the youngest Simpson can be pretty dangerous with a firearm and has experience shooting older men.
Apr. 27, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- Celebrity
Amy Schumer feels pretty ... lousy.
The comic actress was hospitalized for five days this week for a “horrible” kidney infection, she said Friday. As a result, she won’t being going to the London premiere of her new movie, “I Feel Pretty.”
“I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there,” Schumer said, sharing the news and a complete-with-IVs selfie from the hospital on Instagram. “But I need to put my health first.”
Apr. 27, 2018, 12:11 p.m.
- Music
- Politics
- Celebrity
Chance the Rapper may be Team Kanye, but he's definitely not rooting for Trump.
The president name-checked Chance in a Friday morning tweet that also praised rapper Kanye West and Dr. Darrell Scott, saying that “they really get it.”
Chance responded to the tweet, writing, “Nah that aint it yo,” followed by a statement clarifying both his political beliefs and his defense of West.
Apr. 27, 2018, 11:35 a.m.
- Celebrity
The new son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is named Louis Arthur Charles, more formally referred to as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, a moniker whose history weighs more than the baby.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace announced Friday.
While no official breakdown behind Prince Louis’ name was given, among other things it appears to acknowledge Lord Mountbatten, born Prince Louis of Battenburg in 1900. A beloved mentor of Prince Charles, he was assassinated in 1979 by the Irish Republican Army.
Apr. 27, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Birthdays
Actors, our makeup, is naturally a bit more ‘Love me, love me, what can I do to get you to love me?’ and I think stand-ups have a natural makeup that is a bit more ‘… you for not loving me.’