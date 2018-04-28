Advertisement
Today in Entertainment: Kidney infection derails Amy Schumer; Chance the Rapper rebuffs President Trump
  • TV
  • Celebrity
By

Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell and Mika Brzezinski support embattled Tom Brokaw

Rachel Maddow, left, Andrea Mitchell and Mika Brzezinski are standing by Tom Brokaw.
Rachel Maddow, left, Andrea Mitchell and Mika Brzezinski are standing by Tom Brokaw. (MSNBC)

Several prominent MSNBC news personalities have spoken out in support of veteran NBC newsman Tom Brokaw, just days after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell were among the more than 60 women who signed the letter released Friday night and stated that Brokaw “has treated each of us with fairness and respect.” 

Brzezinski, co-host of “Morning Joe,” tweeted her agreement with the letter after its publication on Friday.

Advertisement
  • Music
  • Celebrity
By

Today in Kanye West's world: A surprise baby shower, a plastic surgeon and new music

Kanye West continues his busy week, with a surprise baby shower for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and new music, to boot.
Kanye West continues his busy week, with a surprise baby shower for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and new music, to boot. (Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)

Today’s edition of “As Kanye West Turns” features an unlikely combination: new babies, new beats and an old plastic surgeon.

West and John Legend’s friendship was in the spotlight this week after the Chicago rapper publicized private texts between the two in which Legend urged West to reconsider the latter’s support for President Trump. 

The friends seemed to work things out with love, with wives Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen joking about their weekend dinner plans in the aftermath.

Advertisement
  • Birthdays
By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Mary McDonnell turns 66 today

(Carlos Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

I think there is this situation in my generation where we come into power because the culture has created the opportunities for that now, and we have had, perhaps, the education. But as little girls, not all of us were raised from birth knowing that we would step into those positions. So there is an untapped ability to assume power, and when you are thrown into that position, you have to discover it.

Mary McDonnell, 2006

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sci-fi’s savior

  • TV
  • Awards
By

Daytime Emmys: Krofft brothers, 'Days of Our Lives' stars set to receive lifetime achievement awards

Sid and Marty Krofft's creations surround them.
Sid and Marty Krofft's creations surround them. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

The 45th Daytime Emmy Awards will bestow lifetime achievement honors on two pairs of entertainment mainstays in "Days of Our Lives" actors Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, and children's television producers Sid and Marty Krofft.

The Krofft brothers will be celebrated at the 45th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which takes place on Friday, April 27th, while the Hayes will be celebrated on Sunday at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards. Both presentations will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes, who play Doug Williams and Julie Olson Williams on "Days of Our Lives," have been married in real life since 1974. Susan originated her character in 1968, while Bill came aboard in 1970. They were an early entertainment power couple, appearing together on the Jan. 12, 1976 cover of Time magazine — the only time daytime actors have appeared on the cover.

  • Celebrity
By

Reese Witherspoon, Debbie Allen, Melissa McCarthy and others share their old headshots

Pictures are worth a thousand words. And sometimes a thousand laughs. 

Celebrities dug into their archives to jump on the #oldheadshotday trend starting Thursday, sharing fun throwback photos from early in their careers. 

On Instagram, Reese Witherspoon shared a snapshot of herself frozen in time as a 12-year-old with a top ponytail, cut-off jean overalls and parasol. 

Advertisement
  • TV
By

Watch 'The Simpsons' spoof 'Gunsmoke' to mark breaking a record

“The Simpsons” has reached another milestone. 

Sunday’s episode of Fox’s long-running animated series will be the 636th since the show’s 1989 debut. With it — titled “Forgive and Regret” — “The Simpsons” will surpass the record for the highest number of scripted episodes for any prime-time TV series, currently held by “Gunsmoke.” 

To celebrate the occasion, the show has created a special sequence where Maggie takes down Dodge City’s marshal, Matt Dillon, who is trying to defend the Western drama’s record. Fans of the cartoon know that the youngest Simpson can be pretty dangerous with a firearm and has experience shooting older men. 

  • Celebrity
By

Kidney infection derails Amy Schumer

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Amy Schumer feels pretty ... lousy. 

The comic actress was hospitalized for five days this week for a “horrible” kidney infection, she said Friday. As a result, she won’t being going to the London premiere of her new movie, “I Feel Pretty.” 

“I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there,” Schumer said, sharing the news and a complete-with-IVs selfie from the hospital on Instagram. “But I need to put my health first.”

  • Music
  • Politics
  • Celebrity
By

Chance the Rapper rebuffs Trump: 'I'd never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred'

Chance the Rapper, left, has clarified earlier remarks regarding Kanye West, right, and deflected praise from Trump.
Chance the Rapper, left, has clarified earlier remarks regarding Kanye West, right, and deflected praise from Trump. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press, left; Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP; Seth Wenig / AP)

Chance the Rapper may be Team Kanye, but he's definitely not rooting for Trump.

The president name-checked Chance in a Friday morning tweet that also praised rapper Kanye West and Dr. Darrell Scott, saying that “they really get it.”

Chance responded to the tweet, writing, “Nah that aint it yo,” followed by a statement clarifying both his political beliefs and his defense of West.

Advertisement
  • Celebrity
By

In Prince Louis' name, there's a dash of tragic history

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince Louis on Monday.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince Louis on Monday. (John Stillwell / Associated Press)

The new son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is named Louis Arthur Charles, more formally referred to as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, a moniker whose history weighs more than the baby. 

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace announced Friday. 

While no official breakdown behind Prince Louis’ name was given, among other things it appears to acknowledge Lord Mountbatten, born Prince Louis of Battenburg in 1900. A beloved mentor of Prince Charles, he was assassinated in 1979 by the Irish Republican Army. 

  • Birthdays
By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Ari Graynor turns 35 today

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Actors, our makeup, is naturally a bit more ‘Love me, love me, what can I do to get you to love me?’ and I think stand-ups have a natural makeup that is a bit more ‘… you for not loving me.’

Ari Graynor, 2017

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The birth of modern stand-up is chronicled in Jim Carrey-produced 'I'm Dying Up Here'