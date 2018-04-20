Rachel Weisz expecting 'a little human' with Daniel Craig

Kerry Washington in one of the final episodes of "Scandal." (Eric McCandless / ABC / Associated Press)

“Scandal” went off the air Thursday night just as it burst onto the scene seven seasons ago — amid a flurry of tweets, emojis and GIFs.

Although the cast of the Shonda Rhimes political soap had a full night of media Thursday, including a live table read of the finale for the Actors Fund and a group appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the ensemble still found time to live-tweet the final episode together for both coasts. It was a fitting farewell given the role social media, and Twitter in particular, played in “Scandal’s accession to the top of the broadcast drama ranks years earlier. Cliffhangers such as like #WhoIsQuinn and #WhoShotFitz were hashtags born in the making. And Thursday’s finale was no exception.

(Spoiler alert!) The final episode of “Scandal” saw B613 finally exposed. However, it cost Olivia’s Pope and Associates one of their toughest gladiators: David Rosen (Josh Malina), who was poisoned by Cyrus (Jeff Perry) shortly before David was going to put Cyrus behind bars once and for all for his many, many crimes. However, David was able to go out in a blaze of glory, refusing to back down when confronted by Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) and instead fighting for his country.

Look at Rosen! Growing a pair! #scandal — scott foley (@scottkfoley) April 20, 2018

That’s right. I’m the BITCH of the United States of America. #TheFinalSCANDAL — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) April 20, 2018

Fun fact: I started balling uncontrollably during the table read when he-who-shall-not-be-named died. 💔

And I

Didn’t.

Stop.

For.

The.

Rest.

Of.

The.

Table.

Read. 😳 #TheFinalScandal #scandal — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) April 20, 2018