Amid growing backlash, Neil Portnow regrets saying women in music should 'step up'

Jan. 30, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
- Music
- Awards
Recording Academy President Neil Portnow’s recent thoughts on women in the music industry were taken out of context, he says.
Portnow came under fire after his comments Sunday regarding the lack of female representation at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.
“It has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level, to step up,” Portnow told Variety.
Jan. 30, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
- TV
Another city rooted in DC Comics lore will get a live-action spotlight. The executive producers of “Gotham” will explore the world of "Metropolis" in a live-action drama series that will air on the upcoming DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.
Set in the City of Tomorrow before the arrival of Superman, "Metropolis" follows Lois Lane and Lex Luthor as they investigate the world of fringe science and expose the city’s dark and bizarre secrets.
Another pre-Superman show, “Krypton,” is set to launch March 21 on SyFy. Besides the obvious Man of Steel connection, the shows are not related.
Jan. 30, 2018, 1:53 p.m.
- Celebrity
Kirsten Dunst is pregnant — at least we’re fairly certain she is.
On Tuesday, images of the “Fargo” star cradling a baby bump in a Rodarte campaign seemingly confirmed months of speculation that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé and costar Jesse Plemons.
A rep for Dunst declined to comment on the pregnancy, telling The Times, “The photos speak for themselves.”
Jan. 30, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has welcomed twin baby girls, making her a mother of three daughters.
The kiddos were born “in the early hours” of Monday, the proud and thankful country music star shared on Instagram.
“We can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” wrote Scott, 31, captioning an image of the girls’ newborn hats. “Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins”
Jan. 30, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- Movies
Move over, Ant-Man, and let the Wasp show you how it’s done.
The first trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” has been released, and it spotlights what fans have known all along: Hope van Dyne has been more than ready for a super suit of her own.
This sequel to 2015’s “Ant-Man” takes place after the events of the 2016 film “Captain America: Civil War,” which saw Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang — recruited by Cap for his rogue mission — fight alongside and against the various Avengers.
Jan. 30, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Nicole Eggert has taken her sexual assault allegations against Scott Baio to morning television.
The “Charles in Charge” alum appeared on NBC News’ “Megyn Kelly Today” on Tuesday to share her sexual assault allegations against her former costar, who she alleges began molesting her when she was 14.
Eggert, 46, said she previously lied about the nature of their relationship and became “really good at covering up” what happened to her.
Jan. 30, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
Late-night TV hosts have been preparing their follow-ups to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, but it turns out there is plenty to joke about before it even happens.
Stephen Colbert had a field day with Trump’s upcoming speech during his “Late Show” monologue Monday night, joking that after Tuesday’s address, the president is “not scheduled to appear in front of Congress again until the impeachment hearings.”
“The administration wants to showcase what the country is like now that the Republicans are in charge of everything,” explained Colbert. “And they may have done just that because they sent out these actual tickets to see the ‘State of the Uniom.’”
Jan. 30, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Politics
- Celebrity
Already expected to explore issues surrounding sexual harassment, pay equality and representation, this year's Makers conference will now include a conversation featuring representatives from the Time’s Up movement.
Maha Dakhil, Rashida Jones, Malina Matsoukas, Katie McGrath, Natalie Portman, Nina Shaw, Jill Soloway and Tina Tchen will participate in a special panel for the feminist media brand's 2018 conference.
"Makers is honored that Time's Up will be an integral part of the 2018 Makers conference," said Dyllan McGee, founder and executive producer of Makers. "It's exciting to watch a new movement in the making."
Jan. 30, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
To me the important thing is not to categorize a role, or a woman for that matter, because in any case strength comes from overcoming weaknesses.
Jan. 30, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
There is a moment in Rose McGowan's new documentary series when she learns that Harvey Weinstein has allegedly stolen the first half of her memoir, "Brave," months in advance of its publication.
"I can't tell you how violating it felt," she explains via voice-over. "It was like being back in that room with him all over again, only this time, it was the inside of my mind and not my body."