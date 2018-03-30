'Ren & Stimpy' creator John Kricfalusi accused of assault, harassment

John Kricfalusi in 1992 with a bust of his idol, Kirk Douglas. (Larry Bessel / Los Angeles Times)

When he was in his late 30s and through his 40s, “The Ren & Stimpy Show” creator John Kricfalusi had relationships with two teenage girls, one of whom he allegedly slept with for years, according to a new story by BuzzFeed News.

The allegations are the first time such claims against Kricfalusi have gone public, despite there being rumors of them for years in an industry that has considered him a legend.

“The 1990s were a time of mental and emotional fragility for Mr. Kricfalusi, especially after losing ‘Ren and Stimpy,’ his most prized creation. For a brief time, 25 years ago, he had a 16-year-old girlfriend,” an attorney for the Canadian animator, now 62, told BuzzFeed on his client’s behalf.