Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova split after nearly 30 years of marriage

Christina Aguilera has a new song out featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, dropping ahead of the release of “Liberation,” her first album in six years.

“Accelerate” is one of the 11 tracks on the record, due June 15, which skews more toward hip-hop and R&B than her previous albums have, according to a profile published Thursday in Billboard.

The tune — as well as “Maria,” another new song — was co-produced by Kanye West in early 2016, right before his “Life of Pablo” came out. She hasn’t spoken to him recently.