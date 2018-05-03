Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova split after nearly 30 years of marriage

May. 3, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
Cover girl Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek of the Cars have split after nearly 30 years of marriage, the supermodel announced Wednesday.
“Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year,” the 53-year-old said on Instagram. “The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”
The two met in 1984 when she worked on the Cars’ music video for “Drive,” and were married in August 1989. Sons Jonathan and Oliver were born in 1993 and 1999, respectively.
May. 3, 2018, 12:29 p.m.
Detroit radio station 105.1 The Bounce said Thursday that it has banned Kanye West’s music from its airwaves.
“We feel like Kanye has gone too far with his latest statement declaring that ‘slavery was a choice,’” deejays BiGG and Shay Shay from “The Morning Bounce” said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “We are over it.
“We don’t want to hear Kanye’s music. So we are taking a stand and we aren’t playing his music anymore; we just are refusing to give him a platform,” they continued.
May. 3, 2018, 11:46 a.m.
The motion picture academy announced Thursday that it has expelled comedian Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from the group’s ranks.
The decision by the academy’s 54-member board of governors was reached at a May 1 meeting “in accordance with the organization’s Standards of Conduct,” the academy said in a statement.
Cosby was convicted April 26 on three counts of sexual assault, capping a stunning fall from grace for the once-beloved comic.
May. 3, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
Marvel’s smash “Black Panther” and Netflix’s spooky serial “Stranger Things” led the pack of nominees for the rebranded 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, it was announced Thursday.
“Black Panther” scored seven nods, including best movie, performance and hero nods for star Chadwick Boseman, scene stealer for Letitia Wright and villain for Michael B. Jordan, as well as best on-screen team and fight nominations.
The juggernaut comic-book adaptation was also joined by its predecessor “Thor: Ragnarok” and follow-up — Marvel’s latest box-office smash “Avengers: Infinity War” — which scored two and three nominations, respectively.
May. 3, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten likely will replace his star-emblazoned helmet with a microphone and headset.
After 15 seasons with the Cowboys, the NFL star reportedly will join ESPN for a tony gig as an analyst for “Monday Night Football,” according to a Thursday report from the cable sports network and multiple media outlets.
No official announcement has been made, but No. 82 is said to have informed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett of his decision, the Associated Press and NFL.com reported. Witten is expected to replace Jon Gruden, who’s departing to coach the Raiders.
May. 3, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Christina Aguilera has a new song out featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, dropping ahead of the release of “Liberation,” her first album in six years.
“Accelerate” is one of the 11 tracks on the record, due June 15, which skews more toward hip-hop and R&B than her previous albums have, according to a profile published Thursday in Billboard.
The tune — as well as “Maria,” another new song — was co-produced by Kanye West in early 2016, right before his “Life of Pablo” came out. She hasn’t spoken to him recently.
May. 3, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
If you’re going to attempt to sue the most powerful, media-obsessed, reality TV star in the world, you might as well get a lawyer who’s willing to fight fire with fire.
That’s the takeaway in the ongoing litigation surrounding Stormy Daniels, whose lawyer Michael Avenatti appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Wednesday night to reveal a new piece of evidence.
“Lawyers don’t usually do talk shows,” Colbert pointed out.
May. 3, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
All I ever wanted to do was be an actor. I’ll never figure it out … but I always want to get deeper and deeper. Just keep going with it.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bobby Cannavale, an actor bloodied but unbowed
May. 2, 2018, 2:17 p.m.
A live-action “Swamp Thing” series is in the works for DC Universe. The one-hour drama has landed a script-to-series order from the newly named DC-branded streaming service.
Based on the DC comics characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the upcoming show will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher Abby Arcane, who returns to her childhood hometown to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. Once in Houma, La., she becomes close to fellow scientist Alec Holland before tragedy strikes.
Abby soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical secrets which have attracted powerful outside forces hoping to tap into their mysterious properties. She also learns that Alec, the potential love of her life, may not be dead after all.
May. 2, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Dave Chappelle is still full of surprises.
How else to explain a new show announced Wednesday morning, hours before the legendary comedian will take the stage at the Lodge Room, a relatively small club in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood?
That’s right: Tonight.