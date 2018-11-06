Five become four: Victoria Beckham has opted out of the just-announced Spice Girls reunion tour but still voiced support Monday for her former bandmates.

The fashion designer, a.k.a. Posh Spice, broke her silence on Instagram to mark the “special day” — but also to say she won’t be along for the ride.

“I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” Beckham wrote. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends”