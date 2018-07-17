Lionsgate released the trailer for its upcoming film “Robin Hood” on Tuesday, featuring Taron Egerton asking one key question: “When do I actually get to, you know, steal?”
The trailer shows Egerton, who plays a war crusader, training to overthrow the corrupt English king with the help of his teacher Little John (Jamie Foxx).
Though many versions of Robin Hood have been adapted for the screen, including a Mel Brooks parody, this particular “Robin Hood,” directed by “Black Mirror’s” Otto Bathurst, has a darker tone that includes strategic fight choreography and explosive action sequences.
A new official trailer for “Boy Erased” was released Tuesday, revealing what happens when two religious parents have a hard time dealing with their son coming out as gay.
The trailer opens with a worried mother (Nicole Kidman) and a Baptist preacher (Russell Crowe) telling their son, Jared (Lucas Hedges), that they love him but can’t have him living in their house if he identifies as something that goes against their religion.
Based on Garrard Conley’s 2016 memoir, “Boy Erased” is the latest film to address gay-conversion therapy; a trailer for “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz, came out earlier this month.
Cher has a new record on the way — or should we say an oldies record? — inspired by her experience in the “Mamma Mia!” sequel that comes out Friday.
“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the movie], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” she said Tuesday on the “Today” show.
“It's not what you'd think of when you think of ABBA,” she said, “ ’cause I did it in a different way.”
Monday night’s late-show hosts went long when it came to discussing President Trump’s recent trip to Europe that boasted one political gaffe after another, with some even bandying about the dreaded “T word.”
No, not Trump. Treason.
On “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert was so flummoxed by the president’s behavior when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he offered up a “double-stuffed” monologue, committing more than 13 minutes to the meeting of the minds.
Batwoman could leap onto the CW in a larger capacity than originally expected.
The comic-book character, who’s set to appear in the network’s annual Arrowverse crossover, could be getting her own show on the network’s hero-heavy roster, The Times has confirmed.
A “Batwoman” series featuring Gotham City vigilante Kate Kane, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter “with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind,” is in early development at the younger-skewing network, according to a CW spokesperson.
“Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek channels his inner rock star for the upcoming Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the resemblance to late frontman Freddie Mercury is uncanny.
After teasing the film with preview clips and firing original director Bryan Singer, 20th Century Fox released an official trailer on Tuesday, well ahead of the movie’s scheduled release on Nov. 2.
“Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day,” 20th Century Fox said in a press release.
Showtime wants to clear the air about “Who Is America?,” its controversial new show starring Sacha Baron Cohen.
“There has been widespread misinformation over the past week about the character of Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., Ph.D., performed by Sacha Baron Cohen,” Showtime said in a statement Monday afternoon.
“… Baron Cohen did not present himself as a disabled veteran, and viewers nationwide who watched the premiere on Sunday can now attest to that.”
Blake Shelton took a fall on stage in the middle of a show Sunday while performing alongside Pitbull for the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
Later, he went to Twitter to see if anyone had video of the embarrassing drunken moment.
“Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!!” Shelton tweeted Sunday, calling out Pendleton, Ore., where the concert was held. “And yes I had been drinking. A lot..”