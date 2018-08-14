The emotions were running high on “Talking Dead” Sunday night. The episode marked Chris Hardwick’s return to AMC following allegations of abuse, and the host took some time at the start of the show to thank his fans for their support.

“Normally I recap the show we’re about to talk about here, but instead I just wanted to take a minute to say that I am so appreciative to be standing here right now and I want to thank you, the ‘Walking Dead’ community, for all of your support these last couple of months,” a visibly teary Hardwick said as he opened the long-running after-show.

“This show isn’t just a job to me, it is a vital part of my life and has been like a sanctuary these last seven years,” he continued. “It’s been with me through good times and bad and I’m so grateful to the fans, producers and the amazing casts of both of these shows for allowing me to come here and be a part of this community every week.”