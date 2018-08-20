The Backstreet boys performing earlier this year. Fourteen fans were injured Saturday at a venue where the group was set to perform. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

At least 14 people were sent to the hospital after a sudden storm knocked over concert entrance awnings at the site of a Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees concert in Oklahoma on Saturday. All 14 people had been treated and released as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

The concert at an outdoor stage at the WinStar Casino and Resort in Thackerville was called off after lightning was spotted within four miles of the casino.

“All patrons in the area were asked to move and to seek shelter from the storm,” a spokesperson for the casino said in a statement. “However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff’s warnings.”