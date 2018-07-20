“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” a beloved 2005 film, is heading to Broadway thanks to Blue Spruce Productions (“Fun Home,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and “The Humans”).

The coming-of-age film, based on Ann Brashares’ young-adult novels, followed the lives of four teenagers who find a pair of jeans that magically fits all of their varying body types. They each get a week with the pants in hopes that the same luck rubs off on all of them.