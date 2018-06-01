Roseanne claims she doesn't want Samantha Bee comparisons

May. 31, 2018, 5:37 p.m.
Roseanne Barr doesn’t want people to compare her to others who have said “horrible things.” But she might want you to at least compare their apologies if her Twitter timeline is any indication.
“Please don’t compare me to other people who have said horrible things,” the comedian tweeted Thursday in the wake of the backlash against Samantha Bee. “I only care about apologizing for the hurt I have unwittingly and stupidly caused.”
Earlier in the day, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee was under fire for calling Ivanka Trump a vulgar word during Wednesday night’s episode when she urged the White House senior adviser to stand up against her father’s immigration policies and the separation of children from their parents.
May. 31, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee is facing a barrage of criticism after describing Ivanka Trump with a derogatory word on her TBS talk show on Wednesday. She’s now backpedaling on her word choice.
“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said in a statement to The Times.
In an expletive-laden segment about how a federal government agency “lost” nearly 1,500 migrant children, Bee admonished President Trump’s daughter, who is a White House senior advisor, for posting a picture of herself and her son on Twitter when reports again gained traction over the weekend.
May. 31, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
CNN has responded to Morgan Freeman’s request that it retract a story in which the actor was accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment. The network denied the request Thursday on the grounds that it failed to show any libelous or false statements from the report.
The retraction request “is rife with empty speculation, overheated rhetoric, and in some instances plainly false assertions,” wrote David C. Vigilante, CNN’s senior vice president of legal, in a letter addressed to Freeman attorney Robert M. Schwartz that includes a point-by-point discussion of the story’s claims.
“Rather than identify any specific aspects of the CNN's [sic] report are false or wrong you engage in a lengthy and baseless ad hominem attack on one of the women who reported the story — because she too was the recipient of these kinds of unwanted remarks — and outright mischaracterizations of the report itself,” Vigilante wrote.
May. 31, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
The Broad museum on Thursday announced the roster for its third annual Summer Happenings music and performance series.
The four events will feature an esoteric range of work, including Japanese noise rock, Samba-inspired skronk-folk, competitive voguing, minimalist composition, urban Chinese punk rock, guitar-based noise, chopped-and-screwed Houston rap, experimental folk and washing-machine-generated beat music.
As with its prior seasons, Summer Happenings aims to connect the public with the Broad’s collection of contemporary art by building cross-disciplinary thematic bridges. For 2018, one installment in the series will celebrate the work of performance artist, sculptor and renegade suit-maker Joseph Beuys.
May. 31, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
In the increasingly messy diss fest between rappers Drake and Pusha-T, which has been going back and forth for days, Drizzy finally stepped back Wednesday night to explain a blackface image of himself, smiling broadly and wearing a Jim Crow T-shirt, that Pusha used in a lyric video.
“I know everyone is enjoying the circus, but I want to clarify this image in question,” Drake said in a post on his Instagram stories.
The circus, which actually goes back years, went up a few notches Friday after Pusha-T released “Daytona,” a new EP-length album that included what Rolling Stone called a “hilariously unfair” comparison of Drake using a ghostwriter to President Trump and Russian hackers.
May. 31, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
Actor John Goodman would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble” in the ongoing “Roseanne” saga.
Goodman, who played Roseanne Barr’s onscreen husband in the now-canceled ABC sitcom, finally addressed the controversy in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday — only to say that he wouldn’t be saying anything.
The 65-year-old told a cameraman that “everything’s fine” in the wake of the hit show’s cancellation due to his costar’s racist tweets earlier this week. It is unclear when the footage was shot.
May. 31, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I always felt like my best years would be from 50 to 65 years old. ... It was a feeling I had even when I was really young. My kids are kind of all grown up now and I can be in a different space where I can put everything into it.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lea Thompson's hitting her stride at 50
May. 30, 2018, 3:07 p.m.
It’s a situation where neither party wants to bring the house down.
A four-year feud between rock god Jimmy Page and pop star Robbie Williams rumbles on after a London-area planning committee postponed a decision on excavation at the latter’s home, saying it needed time for additional legal assistance before rendering a verdict.
Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council’s planning commission on Tuesday made its decision to make no decision (yet), the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
May. 30, 2018, 2:19 p.m.
Roseanne Barr’s self-defense continued through Wednesday afternoon, with the disgraced comic insisting that she’s not racist and has been smeared.
One day after ABC abruptly canceled the revival of her hit show “Roseanne” over racist comments she made about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, it seems Barr is gearing up for a fight as she eyes her next move.
“I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she tweeted Wednesday. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”
May. 30, 2018, 9:20 a.m.
The makers of Ambien have pithily distanced themselves from comic Roseanne Barr, who blamed the sleep-aid drug for her firing off a racist tweet that torpedoed her hit ABC revival.
“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” pharmaceutical company Sanofi tweeted on Wednesday.
But here’s where it gets good: “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”