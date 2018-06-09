Ryan Gosling blasts off in new trailer for Neil Armstrong biopic 'First Man'

Netflix and Shondaland have nabbed the rights to the viral story about a woman who conned her way to a life of luxury.

Written by Jessica Pressler, the May 28 New York Magazine article chronicled the rise and fall of Anna Delvey, or Anna Sorokin. The Russian-born 27-year-old posed as a German heiress and scammed her way into expensive hotel stays, international trips and more. She is currently being held without bond on Riker’s Island.