Charlie Sheen says he can’t afford his child-support payments, and he’s asking a judge to cut him some slack.

The reason? Hollywood and the IRS are jerks, with one allegedly blacklisting him and the other sending him a very large bill.

It seems Sheen — who infamously got himself dramatically fired from No. 1 sitcom “Two and a Half Men” a while back and then lasted only two seasons with follow-up gig “Anger Management” — is in “dire financial circumstances” with less than $10 million in the bank, according to a recent court filing obtained by the Blast.