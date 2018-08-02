Scott Baio says multiple lie-detector tests prove he is telling the truth about not assaulting Nicole Eggert, his costar on the 1980s sitcom “Charles in Charge.”
“I have taken five separate polygraph tests given by two highly renowned examiners” regarding Eggert's specific claims of sexual misconduct, he said Thursday at a news conference in Woodland Hills, which was also broadcast on Facebook Live.
The same questions were asked in each of the tests, he said.
The former “Friends” star is back in the spotlight this week courtesy of a new InStyle profile in which the actress got frank about all the tabloid speculation about her life. Yes, again.
“The misconceptions are, ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career,’” Aniston told interviewer Molly McNearney, who’s also a friend and co-head writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Actress-singer Jill Scott and comedian Michelle Buteau will star in Paramount Network’s 2019 comedy “The First Wives Club.”
Scott and Buteau publicized the announcement on Twitter on Thursday by sharing photos of their respective scripts, with writer and executive producer Tracy Oliver declaring that it’s “dream casting.”
The studio announced in April that it was taking the first wives for another spin by adapting its 1996 revenge comedy with “Girls Trip” co-writer Oliver.
Charlie Sheen says he can’t afford his child-support payments, and he’s asking a judge to cut him some slack.
The reason? Hollywood and the IRS are jerks, with one allegedly blacklisting him and the other sending him a very large bill.
It seems Sheen — who infamously got himself dramatically fired from No. 1 sitcom “Two and a Half Men” a while back and then lasted only two seasons with follow-up gig “Anger Management” — is in “dire financial circumstances” with less than $10 million in the bank, according to a recent court filing obtained by the Blast.
Director-screenwriter Barry Jenkins honored James Baldwin on the late author’s birthday Thursday morning by releasing a teaser trailer for his upcoming film, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which is based on Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name.
“For me, August 2nd has always been a day to pay tribute,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “So... a teaser of what's to come. Happy Birthday, Jimmy.”
Produced by Annapurna Pictures, the film follows a young woman (Kiki Layne) living in Harlem who desperately tries to prove her fiancé (Stephan James) is innocent of a crime while discovering she’s about to become a mother.
Bless Kate McKinnon.
In a late-night television landscape full of nothing but political content, she brings out the big guns: Hungarian rap.
The “Saturday Night Live” star was on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, promoting her upcoming film, “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” and showing off what she learned while shooting overseas.
On a set, I become something not completely authentic.... Being the center of attention on the set is not ... something I relish.
In a recent interview with The Times, “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” star Chloë Grace Moretz didn’t hold back as to what she sees as the difference in how her new female-centered, queer-themed film has been treated by the industry.
Directed by bisexual Iranian American Desiree Akhavan, “Cameron Post,” which struggled to find distribution after winning the grand jury prize at this year’s Sundance film festival, centers on Moretz’s titular character, a teenage girl sent to a gay conversion therapy camp known as God’s Promise.
As a contrast she pointed to the upcoming gay conversion drama “Boy Erased,” directed and adapted by Joel Edgerton and starring Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, to be released later this year by Focus Features.
ABC’s youth-centric “Dancing With the Stars” spinoff is shaping up and will include a number of familiar faces.
The network has been rolling out details about “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” — announcing its judges, hosts, mentors and pros daily this week — and hasn’t strayed too far from its formula of sourcing from its growing catalog of talent.
Seated at the judges’ table will be Olympic skater and “DWTS: Athletes” champion Adam Rippon; professional dancer and “DTWS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy; and Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose credits include “DWTS,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “La La Land,” the network announced Monday.
Paramount Pictures gave us a first look at the next film in the “Terminator” franchise on Wednesday, with a photo featuring three badass women and, most important, the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.
That’s right: Hamilton, at 61, is reprising her role as a take-no-prisoners survivor who’s hellbent on protecting her son and, by extension, humanity.
Hamilton looks amazing, hardened and unflinching, armed with high-powered weaponry and stone-cold aviators. It’s as if nary a day has passed since she first squared off with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg assassin nearly 34 years ago.