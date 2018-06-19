Like a regular Brothers Grimm fairy tale, John Cena declared he’s willing to undergo surgery, if it means that having children – and marrying – Nikki Bella.

The star-crossed lovers of the squared circle made their way back to each other on Sunday’s episode of “Total Bellas,” a reality series documenting the lives of twin sisters and pro-wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella and their romantic partners.

Cena and Bella announced their breakup in April, just three weeks before the pair were scheduled to wed. In May, Cena appeared on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford to declare his continuing love for Bella and earlier this month, People confirmed that the couple had reunited.