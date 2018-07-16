First comes love, then comes winning the World Series, then Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce they’re going to be parents.

The model shared a photo of herself Saturday on Instagram leaning on a Miami balcony with the caption #PregnantinMiami and tagged her Houston Astros pitcher husband Verlander. Upton’s bold red pantsuit revealed her budding baby bump.

Verlander, 35, and Upton, 26, tied the knot Nov. 4 in Italy right after his first World Series win. The two appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” a couple of weeks later and told the host that they’d set wedding plans when Verlander still played for the Detroit Tigers (he was traded to Houston mid-season, last August).