Following news that CBS Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves is expected to resign in the wake of new allegations of sexual harassment and assault, Time’s Up issued a statement Sunday admonishing the “culture of toxic complicity” at CBS and urged the network to remember that “the world is watching.”
“Six more women have made bone-chilling allegations of abuse, harassment and retaliation against Les Moonves,” the statement reads. “We believe them. These new allegations are in addition to the previous six women who have already bravely spoken out and detailed horrific behavior from Moonves. Nineteen current and former CBS employees have also alleged that former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager condoned sexual harassment in his division.
“These allegations speak to a culture of toxic complicity at CBS, where the safety of women was continuously ignored to protect the careers of powerful men and the corporation. The CBS Board of Directors has an obligation to move swiftly and decisively to create a safe work environment for all and rid the company of this toxic culture.
Maybe it’s time Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are no longer invited to the same events for awhile.
The ongoing feud between the rappers evidently reached a new level Friday night, with reports saying that Cardi confronted Minaj at the Plaza Hotel during the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at New York Fashion Week.
Various shaky and profane videos surfaced afterward, showing Cardi shouting at Minaj before being restrained by security. Oh, and a red shoe might have been thrown, something Cardi B is shown holding in a video obtained by Cosmopolitan.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews, one of the strident male voices of the #MeToo movement, has settled a civil lawsuit with his former talent agency after accusing one of its high-powered agents of groping his genitals during a 2016 party.
The settlement closes the final chapter on the actor’s legal action against the agency, William Morris Endeavor.
“Terry Crews, Adam Venit, and WME have settled the lawsuit Mr. Crews filed last year,” a WME spokesperson said in a statement to The Times on Friday. “It will be dismissed.”
There's even more “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming to NBC.
The show’s upcoming sixth season, which marks the cop comedy’s official transition from Fox to the peacock network, will now consist of 18 episodes — five more episodes than its original order for 13 — it was announced Friday.
NBC scooped up the Andy Samberg-fronted half-hour series in May after Fox canceled it. The acquisition keeps “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in the NBC family — the comedy is produced by Universal Television, the studio arm of the network.
When Kanye West says he’s running for president, he means it. At least that’s what pal John Legend thinks.
“Oh, yeah. I think he's said it multiple times. ... I think he's serious,” Legend told the Sun’s Dan Wootton in a podcast posted Friday.
“I don't know how he would run … ,” the singer said regarding whether West would put himself up as a Republican. “If I were to guess, I'd think he'd probably run as an independent.”
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who have been synonymous with “Project Runway” for more than a decade, are leaving the show and moving to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios announced Friday.
The new offering will be a fashion reality show that includes a “shoppable experience for viewers,” Amazon said. Other than that, few details were provided.
“[W]e believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. The show, as yet unnamed, will roll out to 200 countries.
The best “Tonight Show” bits are short and sweet, and a Thursday night gag with Paul McCartney was no exception.
The set-up was simple: Host Jimmy Fallon and music legend McCartney would surprise unsuspecting people on a 30 Rock elevator.
Fallon and McCartney pulled out all the stops, with fancy robes and pipes, an impromptu duet and simple fake-outs. They shocked dozens of fans, many of whom reacted with a very Beatlemania chest clutch and squeal.
