Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, at the premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Following news that CBS Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves is expected to resign in the wake of new allegations of sexual harassment and assault, Time’s Up issued a statement Sunday admonishing the “culture of toxic complicity” at CBS and urged the network to remember that “the world is watching.”

“Six more women have made bone-chilling allegations of abuse, harassment and retaliation against Les Moonves,” the statement reads. “We believe them. These new allegations are in addition to the previous six women who have already bravely spoken out and detailed horrific behavior from Moonves. Nineteen current and former CBS employees have also alleged that former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager condoned sexual harassment in his division.

“These allegations speak to a culture of toxic complicity at CBS, where the safety of women was continuously ignored to protect the careers of powerful men and the corporation. The CBS Board of Directors has an obligation to move swiftly and decisively to create a safe work environment for all and rid the company of this toxic culture.