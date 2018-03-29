Trump telephones Roseanne after debut of rebooted show

Mar. 29, 2018, 5:21 a.m.
President Trump gave Roseanne Barr a call after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."
Speaking by telephone on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night's call was pretty exciting.
Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says "I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years."
Mar. 29, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
It will hurt people's feelings if they know that no one takes Xena less seriously than me. I love her and love the show and it's given me wonderful things, but I can't handle the intensity of thinking I'm responsible for 25 million people's sense of self.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lucy Lawless: Queen of Camp, Reluctant Feminist Role Model
Mar. 28, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
The royal court is starting to shape up nicely for seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown.”
“Outlander” star Tobias Menzies is joining the critically acclaimed series as Prince Philip, Netflix confirmed Wednesday.
The role of Prince Philip had remained vacant for months after announcements that Olivia Colman (“Broadchurch”) had been cast as the next queen and Helena Bonham Carter (“Fight Club”) was taking over as Princess Margaret.
Mar. 28, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
Rapper DMX was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for evading $1.7 million in taxes.
The sentence in Manhattan federal court came after the judge agreed to listen to the track “Slippin’,” one of DMX’s biggest hits, which defense attorneys said showed a man who knew what it was to come back after bottoming out.
DMX, a.k.a. Earl Simmons, wept while his attorney described his childhood.
Mar. 28, 2018, 12:43 p.m.
Matters are getting worse — and more dangerous — for the resolute Offred and her fellow handmaids in Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
But they look to be worsening for their dystopian oppressors too.
Released on Wednesday, the harrowing full-length trailer offers glimpses of the season premiering next month, which departs from its source material and sets its own course. Bruce Miller’s series picked up eight Emmys in September, including drama and acting prizes for Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Anne Dowd.
Mar. 28, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Congratulations are in order for one Caroline Sunshine, the latest in a long list of willowy blond women to join the Trump administration.
Better luck next time, Tomi Lahren.
The former Disney star best known for starring opposite Zendaya and Bella Thorne in “Shake It Up” has been hired by the White House as a press assistant.
Mar. 28, 2018, 10:08 a.m.
- Movies
A brother and sister from New York City have sued Ed Norton’s production company and their own landlord over the fatal fire last week at their Harlem apartment building.
Alleging that nobody warned them about the fire, the Cruzes are seeking $7 million each from Class 5 Films, the production company, and Vincent Solazzo, the landlord.
The Cruzes said they lost everything in the fire and have been forced to move elsewhere.
Mar. 28, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
President Trump is a nickname kind of guy.
Who could forget some of his classic monikers for political foes? “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Lying James Comey,” and even the occasional accidental stroke of genius: “Low Energy Jeb.”
In retrospect it’s obvious that what the president was looking for all these years was to be truly accepted in the political sphere and earn a nickname of his own.
Mar. 28, 2018, 9:28 a.m.
Donald Glover wasn’t too busy to do FX’s “Deadpool” animated series, as some reports suggested, and he has a fresh script to prove it.
The “Atlanta” star shared a brilliant 15-page manuscript on Twitter early Wednesday that chronicled the demise of the adult comedy with references to the creative differences he and the network seemed to have.
The 34-year-old wunderkind and his brother Stephen Glover were supposed to write the series, executive produce and serve as showrunners. That is, until FX announced that it had pulled the plug over the weekend “due to creative differences.”
Mar. 28, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
When I say to you, there is nobody like me, and there never was, that is a statement I want every woman to feel and make about themselves. I don't make it as a defense.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Frank talk with Lady Gaga