Beyoncé is on the cover of Vogue's 2018 September issue. (Tyler Mitchell / Vogue)

Beyonce looks beautiful in and on September’s Vogue, her fourth cover shoot with the magazine, her second cover during its most popular month and the first cover shot by a black photographer in the magazine’s 126-year history.

As beautiful as 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell’s photos are, however, they are nowhere near as revealing as what Beyoncé offered up to writer Clover Hope.

Specifically, Queen Bey talked about the emergency C-section she underwent to deliver twins Rumi and Sir in 2017, citing toxemia and an immediate threat to her own health and to that of her twins.