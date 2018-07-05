“Summer starts now,” Justin Timberlake announces at the top of his new single, “SoulMate,” and even he has to know that’s not true.

(At the very latest, summer started Friday, when Drake’s song “Summer Games” — a far superior summer jam — came out.)

But you can understand why Timberlake would want to get us thinking about warm weather, since that means we’re less likely to be thinking about “Man of the Woods,” the flannel-y winter-vibes dud he dropped to a resounding thud back in February.