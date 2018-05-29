Wanda Sykes departing 'Roseanne' in wake of Roseanne Barr's racial slur about Obama aide

Morgan Freeman’s attorney is demanding CNN retract its story accusing the actor of sexual harassment, calling it the fruit of a “year-long witch hunt” against the 80-year-old that has caused damage to his reputation and career.

According to a letter sent Tuesday, reporter Chloe Melas misinterpreted a remark that was not intended for her — a misinterpretation that Warner Bros.’ human relations department, which reviewed tape of the interview and chose not to investigate further, found without merit — and used her own experience as the premise for the rest of her reporting with co-author An Phung.

Freeman’s team demanded Tuesday that CNN, at the very least, “issue a retraction and apologize to Mr. Freeman through the same channels, and with the same level of attention, that it used to unjustly attack him on May 24.”