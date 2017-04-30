Betsy DeVos cancels L.A. school visit due to 'an unforeseen scheduling conflict'

Remember how we told you, on Friday, that U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was scheduled to appear Monday at a school in the San Fernando Valley?

Well, that's no longer true. The U.S. Department of Education sent reporters an email Sunday saying the appearance has been canceled "due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict."

What was the conflict? Did she want to avoid the May Day marches downtown? We've asked, but have yet to receive a response. We'll keep you posted.