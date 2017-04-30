Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was supposed to appear at a local school on Monday, but as of Sunday, the engagement has been canceled.
- A charter school chain at the center of an FBI investigation risks losing its accreditation.
Betsy DeVos cancels L.A. school visit due to 'an unforeseen scheduling conflict'
|Joy Resmovits
Remember how we told you, on Friday, that U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was scheduled to appear Monday at a school in the San Fernando Valley?
Well, that's no longer true. The U.S. Department of Education sent reporters an email Sunday saying the appearance has been canceled "due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict."
What was the conflict? Did she want to avoid the May Day marches downtown? We've asked, but have yet to receive a response. We'll keep you posted.