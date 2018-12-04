The American Film Institute announced 10 films and 10 television shows as honorees of the 2018 AFI Awards this morning.
“BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Eighth Grade,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Favorite,” “First Reformed,” “Green Book,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “A Quiet Place,” and “A Star Is Born” were recognized as “culturally and artistically significant” films by the institute.
Netflix’s “Roma,” a Spanish-language film not eligible for the main list, was also recognized with an AFI Special Award which honors films outside the Institute’s criteria for American film.
There are four Hollywood stars who are guaranteed to be awake bright and early for this year’s Golden Globe Awards announcement, regardless of whether they have a nomination in the offing.
Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater have been tasked with presenting the Golden Globe nominees at Thursday’s annual news conference, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced Tuesday.
The HFPA also said a major announcement regarding the Golden Globes schedule would be made prior to this year’s nominees.
Pete Davidson says no matter what you do to him, he’s not going to kill himself.
Wait, what? Yes, exactly what you just read. Online trolls can’t bully him to death, he says. And he wonders why they’re getting away with such abusive behavior.
“I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth,” the “Saturday Night Live” actor said bluntly Monday on Instagram.
Kanye West really, really liked “The Cher Show’s” opening night on Broadway. But at least one performer couldn’t tell, ’cause Ye apparently was messing with his phone the whole time.
“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!,” cast member Jarrod Spector tweeted at the rapper shortly after things got rolling on Monday night. “If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”
West might as well have taken a flash photograph — he was so busted.
Liquid adrenaline manufacturer Red Bull has announced the lineup for the 2019 Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles, which will focus nearly as much on sight as on sound.
Most notably, the multi-event program will feature the first live performance of music from the blockbuster action-adventure game “Red Dead Redemption 2.” It will be the centerpiece of a festival that aims to explore how music intersects with gaming, film and photography.
Attendees will experience live “Red Dead Redemption 2” performances by composer Woody Jackson, Indonesian duo Senyawa and others featured in the game in what’s billed as a reimagining of the score “as a unique auditory installation.”
I go in and out of insecurity like everyone else.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tyra Banks culls real from fake in fab life Phase 2
The new trailer for “Captain Marvel” features a little something for everyone: additional details about the story, fight scenes in outer space and a cute cat.
The second trailer for the Marvel Studios film debuted Monday night, and it sends a clear message that Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, is the hero everyone has been waiting for. At least according to Disney.
While the first trailer hinted that Carol (played by Brie Larson) is trying to piece together what seems to be her forgotten past on Earth, this new promo provides more information about who she has become.
Bolstered by the success of the new biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen is going back on tour in North America next summer. And Adam Lambert will take the mic once again in place of the late Freddie Mercury, the band announced Monday.
The Rhapsody Tour will take place from mid-July to late August 2019 and feature (in the band’s words) 23 “giant shows.” They’ll play the Forum in Inglewood on July 19.
Tickets go on sale Friday, with pre-sale codes sent to fan club members and QueenOnline.com subscribers on Tuesday.
The docuseries “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” will debut in early January, MTV announced Monday.
The show chronicles Lohan — MTV labels her an “actress, influencer and entrepreneur” — in her efforts to launch her new Lohan Beach House in Mykonos. (She already has a nightclub in Athens and a beach club in Rhodes, Greece, and then there’s the thing where she’s taking over two islands off Dubai.)
“[W]hen the lines between romance, friendship, and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet,” MTV said in its release, better than we ever could.
Halsey, who performed at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that aired Sunday night on ABC, posted a lengthy note on social media at the same time regarding the show’s perceived lack of trans inclusivity.
"I have adored the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists, and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year. However, after I filmed the performance some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore,” she wrote.
"As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype,” continued the 24-year-old singer, who is out as bisexual. She then directed followers to the GLSEN website and said she had made a big donation to the organization, which champions LGBTQ issues in K-12 education.