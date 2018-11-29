Hugh Jackman starred in “The Greatest Showman” last year and is now taking to the stage to see if he can match the hype.
The “Logan” actor appeared on “Today” on Thursday to announce his 2019 world tour, “The Man. The Music. The Show.” The tour will feature Jackman performing hits from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Miserables” and other stage and screen roles.
“I’m on the back nine of my life right now,” Jackman said on “Today,” explaining the impetus for the show, “and this is about the best parts of the front nine.”
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino married Daniella Pick, the Israeli singer-model he’s been engaged to since last year.
The two tied the knot in Los Angeles in an “intimate” ceremony, People reported exclusively Wednesday, ahead of a larger gathering that was planned for that night.
Tarantino, 55, and Pick, 35, met in 2009 when he visited Israel to promote “Inglourious Basterds,” but they had been dating steadily only for about a year when he popped the question in summer 2017. They’d been on and off before that.
A fan of the Nickelodeon show “SpongeBob SquarePants” has started an online petition asking that the Empire State Building be lit up in yellow to remember series creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died Monday of ALS at age 57.
“As Nickelodeon Studios is based in New York, I felt it fitting to ask the Big Apple to show its love for Stephen by embracing SpongeBob's classic yellow glow,” fan Alison P. said in her petition on the Care2 website.
She said she started the petition as a way to honor Hillenburg and also to drive awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative neurological condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Bobby Brown and the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown are suing Showtime and other distributors of the unauthorized 2017 biopic “Whitney: Can I Be Me,” alleging the defendants used more than half an hour of old footage of both Browns, plus his other children, without permission.
The suit, which seeks at least $2 million in damages, was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, where defendants Showtime, the BBC and Passion Pictures all have offices.
The named defendants — which also include Tracey Baker-Simmons, Wanda Shelley, B2 Entertainment and Simmons Shelley Entertainment, based in Atlanta — are accused of distributing footage including some shot for the 2005 reality show "Being Bobby Brown,” thereby violating the Browns’ privacy rights in pursuit of financial gain.
Mindy Kaling. Alec Baldwin. Naomi Watts. Pete Davidson. Awkwafina. Emma Thompson. Shia LaBeouf .
Those are just a few of the many names headed to Park City, Utah, in January for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. On Wednesday, the Sundance Institute unveiled the full lineup of feature films from all over the world set to premiere at the annual festival.
To mark the official lineup reveal, festival director John Cooper and programming director Kim Yutani visited the Times' video studio for a livestream discussion. Joined by Times film reporter and The Reel host Mark Olsen, the two offered their instant analysis on the lineup and what trends to watch for come January.
Spotify has released a couple of new tunes from the late rapper Mac Miller.
A recording of his song “Dunno” and a cover of Billy Preston’s 1974 hit “Nothing From Nothing” are part of a Spotify Singles playlist that came out Tuesday on the streaming platform. They were recorded live in New York City before Miller’s death on Sept. 7.
Miller appears to get emotional about an ex-girlfriend — perhaps Ariana Grande? — in the wistful “Dunno,” from his 2018 album “Swimming.” And he puts a smoky, introspective spin on “Nothing From Nothing.” Listen to songs below.
In the surest sign yet that we are living in the age of reboots, revivals and sequels, Margaret Atwood announced Wednesday that a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” her prescient 1985 novel, is in the works.
Titled “The Testaments,” the new novel is set 15 years after the protagonist’s final scene in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and is narrated by three female characters. Atwood revealed the news in a tweet Wednesday morning and said the book is set to be published next year.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” and its dystopian tale of life in Gilead, a patriarchal society overseen by fundamentalist zealots with a singular obsession with women’s reproductive rights has seen renewed cultural significance in recent days. The book’s continued relevance is thanks in part to the high-profile Hulu adaptation, along with plenty of other contributing factors.
Former child star turned cautionary tale Amanda Bynes has resurfaced on the cover of Paper magazine looking happy, healthy and ready for a comeback.
Bynes broke through on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show “All That” before scoring a series of her own at age 13 with “The Amanda Show.” Her star continued to rise through the early 2000s with movie roles aplenty, including “What a Girl Wants,” “She’s the Man” and “Hairspray.”
But eventually, Bynes said in a new sit-down interview with Paper, self-image issues fueled her burgeoning drug habit and led to her abandoning acting altogether.