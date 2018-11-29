Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown in 1997. (Rene Macura / Associated Press)

Bobby Brown and the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown are suing Showtime and other distributors of the unauthorized 2017 biopic “Whitney: Can I Be Me,” alleging the defendants used more than half an hour of old footage of both Browns, plus his other children, without permission.

The suit, which seeks at least $2 million in damages, was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, where defendants Showtime, the BBC and Passion Pictures all have offices.

The named defendants — which also include Tracey Baker-Simmons, Wanda Shelley, B2 Entertainment and Simmons Shelley Entertainment, based in Atlanta — are accused of distributing footage including some shot for the 2005 reality show "Being Bobby Brown,” thereby violating the Browns’ privacy rights in pursuit of financial gain.