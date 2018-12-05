Stepping into what is often considered one of the most difficult – and at times thankless — gigs in Hollywood, Kevin Hart is set to host the 91st annual Academy Awards.

The stand-up comedian and actor made the announcement himself on Instagram on Tuesday, promising, “I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one.”

"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same,” Hart wrote. “I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to.”