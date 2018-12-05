Jessica Simpson isn’t pleased that Oscar winner Natalie Portman invoked her name while recently discussing the new film “Vox Lux,” which explores the underbelly of the music industry.
The former pop star publicly decried Portman on Wednesday after the actress appeared to disparage Simpson for a racy cover photo taken early in her music career.
“I have made it my practice to not shame other women for their choices,” Simpson wrote on social media. “In this era of Time’s Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same.”
Phoned-in threats cleared the house at a screening of the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary Tuesday night in New York City, leaving the singer’s ex-wife Drea Kelly more fired up than deterred.
“[S]everal anonymous threats were called in,” Lifetime said in a statement to The Times. “As a precaution, the network elected to evacuate the building.”
The incident was investigated and concern about a gunman in the house was determined to be unfounded, a New York Police Department spokeswoman told The Times.
A little more than a year after they secretly wed, rappers Cardi B and Offset have split, according to Cardi B, who announced the break-up in an Instagram video on Tuesday night.
“Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like I guess, we grew out of love,” the Okurr-trilling, “I Like It” rapper said.
“We’re not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce, but I’m always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she added.
Stepping into what is often considered one of the most difficult – and at times thankless — gigs in Hollywood, Kevin Hart is set to host the 91st annual Academy Awards.
The stand-up comedian and actor made the announcement himself on Instagram on Tuesday, promising, “I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one.”
"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same,” Hart wrote. “I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to.”
The American Film Institute announced 10 films and 10 television shows as honorees of the 2018 AFI Awards this morning.
“BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Eighth Grade,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Favorite,” “First Reformed,” “Green Book,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “A Quiet Place,” and “A Star Is Born” were recognized as “culturally and artistically significant” films by the institute.
Netflix’s “Roma,” a Spanish-language film not eligible for the main list, was also recognized with an AFI Special Award which honors films outside the Institute’s criteria for American film.
There are four Hollywood stars who are guaranteed to be awake bright and early for this year’s Golden Globe Awards announcement, regardless of whether they have a nomination in the offing.
Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater have been tasked with presenting the Golden Globe nominees at Thursday’s annual news conference, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced Tuesday.
The HFPA also said a major announcement regarding the Golden Globes schedule would be made prior to this year’s nominees.
Pete Davidson says no matter what you do to him, he’s not going to kill himself.
Wait, what? Yes, exactly what you just read. Online trolls can’t bully him to death, he says. And he wonders why they’re getting away with such abusive behavior.
“I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth,” the “Saturday Night Live” actor said bluntly Monday on Instagram.
Kanye West really, really liked “The Cher Show’s” opening night on Broadway. But at least one performer couldn’t tell, ’cause Ye apparently was messing with his phone the whole time.
“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!,” cast member Jarrod Spector tweeted at the rapper shortly after things got rolling on Monday night. “If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”
West might as well have taken a flash photograph — he was so busted.
Liquid adrenaline manufacturer Red Bull has announced the lineup for the 2019 Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles, which will focus nearly as much on sight as on sound.
Most notably, the multi-event program will feature the first live performance of music from the blockbuster action-adventure game “Red Dead Redemption 2.” It will be the centerpiece of a festival that aims to explore how music intersects with gaming, film and photography.
Attendees will experience live “Red Dead Redemption 2” performances by composer Woody Jackson, Indonesian duo Senyawa and others featured in the game in what’s billed as a reimagining of the score “as a unique auditory installation.”