The Kennedy Center Honors, which once again were not attended by President Trump, included tributes Sunday night to the late former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at age 94.
“I think it’s appropriate to recognize the passing of a wonderful man who dedicated his life to service and who graciously attended this event many times during his administration, laughing, applauding, singing along and even shedding a tear from right up there in the presidential box,” host Gloria Estefan said to kick off the evening at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington.
She recalled being invited to the White House and how Bush “literally spent 45 minutes patiently talking to my 8-year-old son” about how government worked.
The Recording Academy said Monday morning it would delay its announcement of the 61st Grammy Award nominees to avoid competing with memorial services and public viewings for former President George H. W. Bush, who died Friday.
The organization had planned to announce nominees early Wednesday morning but will now share nominees in select categories on Friday at 5:30 a.m. PST via “CBS This Morning” and Apple Music.
A full nominations list across 84 categories will follow at 5:45 a.m. PST on Friday at Grammy.com — the academy’s website — as well as all of its social-media platforms.
When it comes to how funny I might be, as long as it makes me giggle a little bit, I know it's going to make somebody else laugh real hard.
For me, I want to be the best person for the job — not the best color for the job. That to me would be the most ideal thing.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Versatility in action
After a few weeks off for some legal trouble involving a parking dispute, Alec Baldwin was back in the pursed-lip saddle as President Donald Trump this week on “Saturday Night Live.”
Playing off the G20 summit in Argentina and recent revelations surrounding the Russia investigation, “SNL” found Baldwin’s Trump isolated and calling his “Mikey Coco Puffs” in attorney Michael Cohen, who was again played by Ben Stiller. Nostalgic for the late-night talks with Cohen and “vacations to Moscow,” the sketch found Trump sad to see his lawyer going to prison, and told him he was “like a son to me.”
“Then why’d you make me do such much illegal stuff?” Stiller’s Cohen asked. “That’s ’cause you were like a son to me,” Baldwin’s Trump countered. The sketch went on to nod toward Baldwin’s troubles as Trump hung up and Baldwin said he hadn’t been so mad since he “flipped out over that parking space.”
I thought I was going to be a dramatic actor. In the back of my mind, it was something I didn't want to admit to myself, because I was on another path.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bette Midler eats up her turn as Mengers, heading to the L.A. stage
Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” has already nabbed the singer her first No. 1 single on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and now it has a video burning up social media.
The video dropped Friday afternoon and is rife with references to classic comedies from the early 2000s, including “Mean Girls,” “Legally Blonde” and “Bring It On.”
The buzzed-about video for “thank u, next” is in keeping with the song’s profile thus far. Grande released the song as a surprise earlier in the month, in the wake of the sudden end to her whirlwind romance with former fiance Pete Davidson.
It’s been a minute since Miley Cyrus released new music, but much like Los Angeles, the drought is over.
Cyrus, in collaboration with British DJ and producer Mark Ronson, released “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Thursday, the first single from Ronson’s upcoming album, his first solo effort since 2015.
It’s the first new music from Cyrus in more than a year.
I want to help the empowerment of whatever I'm doing. I never want to be watching on the sidelines.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: DJ Steve Aoki balances decadent party image with business dreams
Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” was named the best film of 2018 by the New York Film Critics Circle on Thursday, giving the much-lauded movie another awards-season laurel and furthering Netflix’s momentum toward what many expect to be its first best picture Oscar nomination.
The critics’ group also named Cuarón best director for his work on the black-and-white, Spanish-language film, which is currently in limited release and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 14. Following a year in the life of a middle-class Mexican family and their beloved live-in nanny, “Roma” — which draws from Cuarón’s own childhood memories — has earned rapturous reviews since in its initial outings at the Venice and Telluride film festivals earlier this fall.
In the acting categories, Ethan Hawke earned the best actor award for his performance as a pastor undergoing a spiritual crisis in the drama “First Reformed,” Regina Hall was named best actress for the comedy “Support the Girls.” Regina King drew the best supporting actress award for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and Richard E. Grant was named best supporting actor for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”