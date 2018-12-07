GLAAD would rather Kevin Hart hadn’t quit as Oscars host, with its leader expressing disappointment Friday morning on social media and on CNN.
“Kevin Hart shouldn’t have stepped down; he should have stepped up,” tweeted Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of the LGBTQ advocacy group. “Hart’s apology to LGBTQ people is an important step forward, but he missed a real opportunity to use his platform and the Oscars stage to build unity and awareness.”
Ellis said the group “would still welcome that conversation” with the 39-year-old comic.
The end is near. Or more precisely, the “endgame.”
On Friday, Marvel Studios unveiled the official first trailer for the latest “Avengers” film. The clip also confirmed the title for the project, “Avengers: Endgame,” and an April 26 release.
“Endgame” picks up where the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” released in April, left off.
Kevin Hart is not going to apologize even if it costs him his Oscars gig.
The comedian took to social media multiple times on Thursday to address the backlash around his past homophobic comments that have resurfaced since it was announced Hart will host the Academy Awards in 2019.
Justin Timberlake is sorry that the remainder of his Man of the Woods tour has now been postponed to next year while the singer recovers from bruised vocal cords, a problem that has dogged him since October.
“My vocal cords are healing but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram Wednesday night.
That means he’ll hold off on singing until next month.
Oscar winner Faye Dunaway is returning to Broadway to play four-time Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn.
The “Bonnie and Clyde” star will embody the legendary actress with a devil-may-care personality in Matthew Lombardo’s “Tea at Five,” marking the show’s Broadway debut and Dunaway’s return to the Great White Way after 35 years, producer Ben Feldman said in a statement on Thursday.
Lombardo has created a new version of the one-woman-show, which took audiences to 1938 as Hepburn awaited word on the final casting for the role of Scarlett O'Hara to 1983, where they witness the sunset of her health and career.
Father John Misty, the singer, songwriter and occasional Chateau Marmont pianist, announced Thursday morning the California Wildfire Benefit Concert, an evening of music to benefit victims of the recent fires.
Misty, the stage name of Josh Tillman, is teaming up with Los Angeles-based concert promoter Goldenvoice and has scrolled through his contacts for a coterie of special guests, including Haim, Mac DeMarco, Lucius, Tim Heidecker, Rostam, Jonathan Wilson, Rivers Cuomo and Weyes Blood, among others.
Set for Dec. 18 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in L.A., the night promises to be an intimate affair: an all-acoustic session of songs from some of the area’s most accomplished songwriters, with a Steinway & Sons-donated piano to add some class.
“Killing Eve” will meet “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at the 76th Golden Globe Awards next month now that Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have been announced as co-hosts of the annual show.
“They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night,” said NBC co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks in a statement on Wednesday.
The party-like ceremony, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. at the Beverly Hilton hotel, will honor the best in film and television and marks the official kickoff of the 2019 awards-show season.
Oscar winner Natalie Portman hears you, Jessica Simpson, and agrees that women should dress and behave however they like without judgment.
That’s a different tune than the one Portman appeared to sing in a USA Today profile published on Tuesday — one that prompted a lengthy statement from Simpson calling out Portman for shaming her, particularly amid the Time’s Up era that Portman helped usher in.
Portman plays a pop star in the upcoming film “Vox Lux,” which explores the underbelly of the music industry, and in discussing the topic, she lauded Madonna but appeared to throw shade at Simpson and the industry that touted “the virgin/vixen paradigms” around the millennium.