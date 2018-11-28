“The Rider” won the the best feature award at the Gotham Awards on Monday night, edging out a number of movies widely considered to be major contenders for Oscar nominations including “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Favourite.”

Directed by Chloé Zhao, “The Rider” follows a Lakota rodeo rider who was once a rising star on the circuit. But his hopes are sidelined when a riding accident causes brain damage and affects his motor skills. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 and Sony Pictures Classics released it in the U.S. in April.