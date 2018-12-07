A little more than a year after they secretly wed, rappers Cardi B and Offset have split, according to Cardi B, who announced the break-up in an Instagram video on Tuesday night.

“Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like I guess, we grew out of love,” the Okurr-trilling , “I Like It” rapper said.

“We’re not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce, but I’m always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she added.