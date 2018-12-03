Pete Davidson says no matter what you do to him, he’s not going to kill himself.
Wait, what? Yes, exactly what you just read. Online trolls can’t bully him to death, he says. And he wonders why they’re getting away with such abusive behavior.
“I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth,” the “Saturday Night Live” actor said bluntly Monday on Instagram.
Halsey, who performed at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that aired Sunday night on ABC, posted a lengthy note on social media at the same time regarding the show’s perceived lack of trans inclusivity.
"I have adored the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists, and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year. However, after I filmed the performance some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore,” she wrote.
"As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype,” continued the 24-year-old singer, who is out as bisexual. She then directed followers to the GLSEN website and said she had made a big donation to the organization, which champions LGBTQ issues in K-12 education.
The Kennedy Center Honors, which once again were not attended by President Trump, included tributes Sunday night to the late former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at age 94.
“I think it’s appropriate to recognize the passing of a wonderful man who dedicated his life to service and who graciously attended this event many times during his administration, laughing, applauding, singing along and even shedding a tear from right up there in the presidential box,” host Gloria Estefan said to kick off the evening at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington.
She recalled being invited to the White House and how Bush “literally spent 45 minutes patiently talking to my 8-year-old son” about how government worked.
The Recording Academy said Monday morning it would delay its announcement of the 61st Grammy Award nominees to avoid competing with memorial services and public viewings for former President George H. W. Bush, who died Friday.
The organization had planned to announce nominees early Wednesday morning but will now share nominees in select categories on Friday at 5:30 a.m. PST via “CBS This Morning” and Apple Music.
A full nominations list across 84 categories will follow at 5:45 a.m. PST on Friday at Grammy.com — the academy’s website — as well as all of its social-media platforms.
After a few weeks off for some legal trouble involving a parking dispute, Alec Baldwin was back in the pursed-lip saddle as President Donald Trump this week on “Saturday Night Live.”
Playing off the G20 summit in Argentina and recent revelations surrounding the Russia investigation, “SNL” found Baldwin’s Trump isolated and calling his “Mikey Coco Puffs” in attorney Michael Cohen, who was again played by Ben Stiller. Nostalgic for the late-night talks with Cohen and “vacations to Moscow,” the sketch found Trump sad to see his lawyer going to prison, and told him he was “like a son to me.”
“Then why’d you make me do such much illegal stuff?” Stiller’s Cohen asked. “That’s ’cause you were like a son to me,” Baldwin’s Trump countered. The sketch went on to nod toward Baldwin’s troubles as Trump hung up and Baldwin said he hadn’t been so mad since he “flipped out over that parking space.”
Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” has already nabbed the singer her first No. 1 single on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and now it has a video burning up social media.
The video dropped Friday afternoon and is rife with references to classic comedies from the early 2000s, including “Mean Girls,” “Legally Blonde” and “Bring It On.”
The buzzed-about video for “thank u, next” is in keeping with the song’s profile thus far. Grande released the song as a surprise earlier in the month, in the wake of the sudden end to her whirlwind romance with former fiance Pete Davidson.
It’s been a minute since Miley Cyrus released new music, but much like Los Angeles, the drought is over.
Cyrus, in collaboration with British DJ and producer Mark Ronson, released “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Thursday, the first single from Ronson’s upcoming album, his first solo effort since 2015.
It’s the first new music from Cyrus in more than a year.