Sarah Hyland (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

After her body rejected her first kidney transplant, “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland underwent dialysis last year and had to have a second transplant, she revealed Monday in an interview.

Recovery from that surgery has been relatively smooth, but the 28-year-old has contended with a spate of other medical issues that resulted in additional procedures.

After the second transplant, she had surgery to mitigate her endometriosis and another to repair a hernia. The chronic illnesses have resulted in six surgeries in the past 16 months, she told Self magazine, where she opened up about her tumultuous medical journey.