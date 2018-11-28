Margaret Atwood announced Wednesday that a sequel to her iconic 1985 novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," is coming next year. (Patrick T. Fallon / Los Angeles Times)

In the surest sign yet that we are living in the age of reboots, revivals and sequels, Margaret Atwood announced Wednesday that a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” her prescient 1985 novel, is in the works.

Titled “The Testaments,” the new novel is set 15 years after the protagonist’s final scene in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and is narrated by three female characters. Atwood revealed the news in a tweet Wednesday morning and said the book is set to be published next year.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” and its dystopian tale of life in Gilead, a patriarchal society overseen by fundamentalist zealots with a singular obsession with women’s reproductive rights has seen renewed cultural significance in recent days. The book’s continued relevance is thanks in part to the high-profile Hulu adaptation, along with plenty of other contributing factors.