Netflix has been getting eaten alive on social media ever since the trailer dropped Thursday for the new show “Insatiable,” and series star Alyssa Milano isn’t having it.

The new show, which also stars Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, has been criticized for its fat-shaming qualities — the main character, Patty (Ryan), referred to as “Fatty Patty” by her classmates, seeks revenge on all who wronged her now that she is skinny.

Ryan is shown in the trailer wearing a fat suit and can be heard saying via voiceover, “Having my jaw wired shut lost me more than just my summer vacation. Now I can be the former fatty that turned into a brain or an athlete or a princess. No, I’d rather have revenge.”